Only 3% of missiles, drones, guided bombs fired by Russia at Ukraine hit military targets – Umerov

Only 3% of missiles, drones and guided bombs fired by the Russian Federation at Ukraine hit military targets, 97% hit civilian infrastructure, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said at an extraordinary meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council.

On his Facebook page, the minister said that еhe primary focus was on russia's recent massive air strikes and the necessity of strengthening Ukraine's air defense.

“The total explosive power of combined air attacks on Ukraine since the beginning of the year exceeds 9 kilotonnes. Only 3% of those russian missiles, drones, and guided bombs hit military targets, while 97% struck civilian infrastructure. The UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights reports that missile and loitering munition attacks caused 712 of the 1,804 civilian casualties verified by the UN during the past three months,” Umerov said.

He also provided an in-depth overview of the urgent air defense needs of Ukraine.

“The support of partners in this matter is crucial. It will save thousands of innocent lives. The more russian missiles are shot down in Ukrainian skies, the less threat they pose to NATO member states that border Ukraine,” the minister stressed.