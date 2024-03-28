Facts

18:54 28.03.2024

Only 3% of missiles, drones, guided bombs fired by Russia at Ukraine hit military targets – Umerov

1 min read
Only 3% of missiles, drones, guided bombs fired by Russia at Ukraine hit military targets – Umerov

Only 3% of missiles, drones and guided bombs fired by the Russian Federation at Ukraine hit military targets, 97% hit civilian infrastructure, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said at an extraordinary meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council.

On his Facebook page, the minister said that еhe primary focus was on russia's recent massive air strikes and the necessity of strengthening Ukraine's air defense.

“The total explosive power of combined air attacks on Ukraine since the beginning of the year exceeds 9 kilotonnes. Only 3% of those russian missiles, drones, and guided bombs hit military targets, while 97% struck civilian infrastructure. The UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights reports that missile and loitering munition attacks caused 712 of the 1,804 civilian casualties verified by the UN during the past three months,” Umerov said.

He also provided an in-depth overview of the urgent air defense needs of Ukraine.

“The support of partners in this matter is crucial. It will save thousands of innocent lives. The more russian missiles are shot down in Ukrainian skies, the less threat they pose to NATO member states that border Ukraine,” the minister stressed.

 

Tags: #target

MORE ABOUT

10:50 15.06.2023
Ukrainian Air Force destroys 22 enemy air targets

Ukrainian Air Force destroys 22 enemy air targets

12:12 14.06.2023
Twelve enemy air targets eliminated over Ukraine – Air Force

Twelve enemy air targets eliminated over Ukraine – Air Force

17:52 27.01.2023
Targets of Russian Kinzhal missiles on Jan 26 were facility in Zaporizhia, energy infrastructure facility in Kyiv

Targets of Russian Kinzhal missiles on Jan 26 were facility in Zaporizhia, energy infrastructure facility in Kyiv

10:07 11.05.2022
Ukrainian Air Defense Forces shoot down five enemy air targets in past 24 hours - AFU command

Ukrainian Air Defense Forces shoot down five enemy air targets in past 24 hours - AFU command

09:33 01.03.2022
Capture of Kyiv is key target of Russian aggression – Zelensky

Capture of Kyiv is key target of Russian aggression – Zelensky

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy discusses with delegation of European Parliament's Renew Europe group military assistance, European integration of Ukraine

Zelenskyy holds phone talk with Speaker of House of Reps Johnson

Zelenskyy, Chairman of French National Assembly discuss cooperation in defense sector

Ukraine needs help as Russian offensive looming – Zelenskyy

Trade should be mutually beneficial for farmers in Poland and Ukraine - joint statement by Shmyhal and Tusk

LATEST

Syrsky discusses AFU’s needs, strategic issues with chief of US Joint Staff Committee Brown

Ukrainian aviation attacks 14 places of invaders’ concentration, their equipment over day

Kuleba: Russia's veto on extension of mandate of UN panel of experts, monitoring compliance with sanctions against DPRK, is actually admission of guilt

G7 ambassadors following selection of new leadership of High Qualifications Commission of Judges

Zelenskyy discusses with delegation of European Parliament's Renew Europe group military assistance, European integration of Ukraine

Zelenskyy holds phone talk with Speaker of House of Reps Johnson

Ukraine's five-step plan to unblock border with Poland has positive trend – Shmyhal

Zelenskyy, Chairman of French National Assembly discuss cooperation in defense sector

Ukrnafta begins drilling new well in western Ukraine

Ukraine needs help as Russian offensive looming – Zelenskyy

AD
AD
AD
AD