Ukrainian Air Defense Forces shoot down five enemy air targets in past 24 hours - AFU command

Over the past day, on May 10, Ukrainian defenders hit five aerial targets, including the Mi-24 helicopter, according to the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"On May 10, the air defense of the Air Force defeated four Orlan-10 UAVs of the Russian occupiers. And a brigade of airborne assault troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed an enemy Mi-24 helicopter," according to a Facebook post posted on Monday night.

Air Force aviation in different directions continues to deliver air strikes to the enemy, supporting combat operations of ground troops.