Facts

17:52 27.01.2023

Targets of Russian Kinzhal missiles on Jan 26 were facility in Zaporizhia, energy infrastructure facility in Kyiv

2 min read
Targets of Russian Kinzhal missiles on Jan 26 were facility in Zaporizhia, energy infrastructure facility in Kyiv

Among the 55 missiles in the missile attack launched by the Russian army on January 26, there were two Kinzhal missiles, which are virtually impossible to shoot down with the air defense systems currently available to Ukraine, Yuriy Ihnat, spokesman for the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has said.

"There are few of them (Kinzhal missiles), so the Russians cherish them to hit the most important targets for them. And this time, unfortunately, the most important strategic targets for them were one of the objects in Zaporizhia and one of the objects of the energy infrastructure of Kyiv," he said during the national telethon.

Ihnat explained that this missile is launched by a MiG-31 fighter from the upper atmosphere, and it flies along a ballistic trajectory at a speed of roughly 5,000 km/h. According to him, the Kh-22 missiles, which are launched from the Tu-22-M3, pose a similar problem for the Ukrainian air defense forces.

The spokesman of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said that Ukraine will have the ability to hit such air targets at a distance of up to 40 km (and cruise missiles, aircraft and helicopters up to 160 km) after the delivery of Patriot and SAMP-T systems.

Ihnat said that the NASAMS and IRIS-T systems already in service can effectively destroy cruise missiles in automatic mode, but they are not designed to shoot down ballistic missiles.

As reported with reference to the prosecutor's office, on January 26 at 3:40 am, the Russian military using the S-300 air defense system launched missile attacks on a critical infrastructure facility in Zaporizhia region. Three people were killed, seven more were injured. Technical equipment and structures were destroyed. The explosion caused a fire on the territory of the enterprise, which was extinguished. However, at about 10:00, during the investigation, search and rescue operation, this infrastructure facility was shelled again.

Tags: #target #missiles #кинжал

MORE ABOUT

16:44 26.01.2023
Eleven people killed, 11 wounded amid Russian strikes on Thurs – Emergency Service

Eleven people killed, 11 wounded amid Russian strikes on Thurs – Emergency Service

14:04 26.01.2023
AFU air defense forces destroy 47 Russian missiles, 20 of them in area of Kyiv on Thurs – Zaluzhny

AFU air defense forces destroy 47 Russian missiles, 20 of them in area of Kyiv on Thurs – Zaluzhny

13:14 26.01.2023
In Kyiv region, after missile attack, power facility, households damaged; no casualties – authorities

In Kyiv region, after missile attack, power facility, households damaged; no casualties – authorities

10:26 26.01.2023
Enemy missile hits Vinnytsia region, no casualties – military administration

Enemy missile hits Vinnytsia region, no casualties – military administration

18:52 16.01.2023
SBU identifies Russian military involved in missile strike on Dnipro

SBU identifies Russian military involved in missile strike on Dnipro

16:56 16.01.2023
Russia increasingly using S-300, S-400 missiles against ground targets due to lack of ballistic missiles – Ihnat

Russia increasingly using S-300, S-400 missiles against ground targets due to lack of ballistic missiles – Ihnat

10:55 16.01.2023
Info about Russian X-22 missiles allegedly shot down earlier erroneous, as reports submitted quickly – Ihnat

Info about Russian X-22 missiles allegedly shot down earlier erroneous, as reports submitted quickly – Ihnat

17:17 14.01.2023
Ten people injured, with two children among them due to missile hitting at residential building in Dnipro – region’s head

Ten people injured, with two children among them due to missile hitting at residential building in Dnipro – region’s head

14:15 09.01.2023
UAVs cause no less damage to power system than missiles – DTEK top manager

UAVs cause no less damage to power system than missiles – DTEK top manager

09:58 02.01.2023
Zelensky: Drones, missiles not helping invaders

Zelensky: Drones, missiles not helping invaders

AD

HOT NEWS

As result of shelling from MLRS in Chasiv Yar, school is on fire, houses damaged – Donetsk administration

Invaders deliberately, methodically destroy villages, towns in Donbas – Zelensky

Hungarian ambassador to be summoned to Ukrainian MFA over Orban's statement that Ukraine, like Afghanistan, is 'land of nobody' – Nikolenko

Ukraine launches marathon of honesty against attempts by IOC leadership to 'pull' Russian reps into world sport

Ombudsman Lubinets: There are 800 severely wounded Ukrainian soldiers on Russia's territory

LATEST

As result of shelling from MLRS in Chasiv Yar, school is on fire, houses damaged – Donetsk administration

Invaders deliberately, methodically destroy villages, towns in Donbas – Zelensky

Brazil not to supply ammunition for German tanks that Berlin intends to transfer to Ukraine – media

Hungarian ambassador to be summoned to Ukrainian MFA over Orban's statement that Ukraine, like Afghanistan, is 'land of nobody' – Nikolenko

Ukraine's Prosecutor General to US partners: Corruption crimes during war can be equated with looting

Ukraine launches marathon of honesty against attempts by IOC leadership to 'pull' Russian reps into world sport

Shmyhal, German Ambassador discuss issue strengthening support for Ukraine

AFU General Staff announces creation of world's first UAV crack companies

Volodymyr Klitschko meets with German Defense Minister Pistorius

Govt allows use of funds from Fund for Economic Recovery and Transformation to finance eRobota program – PM

AD
AD
AD
AD