Ukrainian Air Force destroys 22 enemy air targets

On Thursday night, Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with X-101/X-555 air-launched missiles, one of which was shot down and the rest hit industrial facilities in Dnipropetrovsk region, as well as 20 Shahed-type drones, all of which were shot down, according to the Air Force of Ukraine.

"At night, from 00.20 to 04.30 on June 15, 2023, the Russian invaders launched a missile attack on Ukraine with X-101/X-555 air-launched cruise missiles, as well as Shahed-136/131 attack drones. Four Tu-95ms strategic aircraft launched four X-101/X-555 cruise missiles from the Caspian Sea," the Telegram channel said on Thursday morning.

It is reported that "one of the missiles was destroyed, the rest hit the industrial facilities of Dnipropetrovsk region." The department stressed that the local military administrations will report details on the consequences of the strike.

"Iranian drones were launched by the enemy from the northern and southern directions. All 20 attack drones were destroyed in the areas of responsibility of the air commands South and East. In addition, an enemy operational-tactical UAV that carried out aerial reconnaissance was destroyed in the eastern direction," the Air Force summed up.