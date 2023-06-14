Twelve enemy air targets eliminated over Ukraine – Air Force

During the night, the Russians attacked Ukraine with four Kalibr missiles, as well as ten drones, in total, 12 targets were eliminated over Ukraine, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Wednesday morning.

"On the night of June 14, 2023, the Russian invaders launched a missile attack on military and infrastructure facilities in Ukraine with air and sea-based cruise missiles, as well as kamikaze attack drones," the report says.

It is noted that from the Black Sea, the enemy launched a strike with four Kalibr cruise missiles in the direction of Odesa region. Three missiles were shot down, one hit a civilian object.

In addition, from the eastern coast of the Sea of Azov, the Russians attacked with ten Shahed-136/131 Iranian attack drones in the southeast direction.

Nine were shot down.

"From Rostov region, the invaders attacked with six X-22 air-launched cruise missiles from four long-range Tu-22M3 bombers. The attack was carried out in Donetsk region. The consequences are being specified," the report says.

In general, the forces and means of the Air Force, in cooperation with the air defense of the components of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, during this night attack destroyed 12 air targets: three Kalibr cruise missiles and nine Shahed-136/131 Iranian attack drones.