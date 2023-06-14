Facts

12:12 14.06.2023

Twelve enemy air targets eliminated over Ukraine – Air Force

2 min read
Twelve enemy air targets eliminated over Ukraine – Air Force

During the night, the Russians attacked Ukraine with four Kalibr missiles, as well as ten drones, in total, 12 targets were eliminated over Ukraine, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Wednesday morning.

"On the night of June 14, 2023, the Russian invaders launched a missile attack on military and infrastructure facilities in Ukraine with air and sea-based cruise missiles, as well as kamikaze attack drones," the report says.

It is noted that from the Black Sea, the enemy launched a strike with four Kalibr cruise missiles in the direction of Odesa region. Three missiles were shot down, one hit a civilian object.

In addition, from the eastern coast of the Sea of Azov, the Russians attacked with ten Shahed-136/131 Iranian attack drones in the southeast direction.

Nine were shot down.

"From Rostov region, the invaders attacked with six X-22 air-launched cruise missiles from four long-range Tu-22M3 bombers. The attack was carried out in Donetsk region. The consequences are being specified," the report says.

In general, the forces and means of the Air Force, in cooperation with the air defense of the components of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, during this night attack destroyed 12 air targets: three Kalibr cruise missiles and nine Shahed-136/131 Iranian attack drones.

 

Tags: #air #target

MORE ABOUT

13:55 29.05.2023
All air targets that attacked Kyiv preliminarily shot down – authorities

All air targets that attacked Kyiv preliminarily shot down – authorities

19:47 26.05.2023
Zelenskyy: Supply of air defense systems is daily issue for working with partners

Zelenskyy: Supply of air defense systems is daily issue for working with partners

19:01 17.05.2023
Patriot system in Kyiv is still operational, its radar component isn't damaged – media

Patriot system in Kyiv is still operational, its radar component isn't damaged – media

20:24 04.05.2023
Air defense works in Kyiv – local authorities

Air defense works in Kyiv – local authorities

20:13 26.04.2023
AFU: Western equipment has own characteristics, but our defenders quickly mastering it, ready to destroy invaders

AFU: Western equipment has own characteristics, but our defenders quickly mastering it, ready to destroy invaders

20:49 10.03.2023
Norway to give Ukraine two NASAMS air defense systems

Norway to give Ukraine two NASAMS air defense systems

17:52 27.01.2023
Targets of Russian Kinzhal missiles on Jan 26 were facility in Zaporizhia, energy infrastructure facility in Kyiv

Targets of Russian Kinzhal missiles on Jan 26 were facility in Zaporizhia, energy infrastructure facility in Kyiv

20:43 30.12.2022
Ukrainian air defense to become stronger, more effective in new year – Zelensky

Ukrainian air defense to become stronger, more effective in new year – Zelensky

10:07 11.05.2022
Ukrainian Air Defense Forces shoot down five enemy air targets in past 24 hours - AFU command

Ukrainian Air Defense Forces shoot down five enemy air targets in past 24 hours - AFU command

09:45 29.03.2022
On Monday, Ukrainian defenders destroy 17 enemy air targets – Air Force Command

On Monday, Ukrainian defenders destroy 17 enemy air targets – Air Force Command

AD

HOT NEWS

AFU eliminates 680 occupiers, 17 artillery systems, 15 UAVs, 13 cruise missiles, 11 armored vehicles, 18 enemy tanks - General Staff

Kakhovka reservoir has already lost 70% of water – Ukrhydroenergo

Foreign Ministry denies info about alleged suspension of printing of intl passports

In Kryvy Rih, number of victims of missile strike up to 12

Ukraine's Security Service exposes Kyiv company that helped sub-sanctioned Rosatom build five NPPs in different countries

LATEST

Defense Forces carry out 13 airstrikes on enemy cluster during day, destroy two UAVs – AFU General Staff

AFU eliminates 680 occupiers, 17 artillery systems, 15 UAVs, 13 cruise missiles, 11 armored vehicles, 18 enemy tanks - General Staff

EU provides Ukraine with mobile water treatment plants to help victims of dam explosion in Nova Kakhovka

Kakhovka reservoir has already lost 70% of water – Ukrhydroenergo

Ukrainian forces advance 200-500 m in Bakhmut direction, 300-350 m in Zaporizhia over day – Maliar

Foreign Ministry denies info about alleged suspension of printing of intl passports

In Kryvy Rih, number of victims of missile strike up to 12

Ukraine's Security Service exposes Kyiv company that helped sub-sanctioned Rosatom build five NPPs in different countries

Invaders fire at car with foresters in Sumy region, 6 people killed

HACC sentences Judge Chaus to ten years in prison

AD
AD
AD
AD