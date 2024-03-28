Facts

17:35 28.03.2024

Ukraine needs help as Russian offensive looming – Zelenskyy

3 min read
Ukraine needs help as Russian offensive looming – Zelenskyy

Russia is expected to launch another major offensive at the end of May or in June, Ukraine needs help now to stabilize the situation, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an interview with CBS published on Thursday.

"And before that, we not only need to prepare, we not only need to stabilize the situation, because the partners are sometimes really happy that we have stabilized the situation," he said.

The interview with Zelenskyy was recorded in Sumy region which is being under constant artillery fire of the enemy.

"Usually, when they attack by artillery and destroy the villages, after that, they always tried to occupy," he said.

The president said Russia's attempts to accuse Ukraine of preparing the terrorist act in Moscow were "ridiculous."

"He doesn't care whether it's a terrorist act, an economic act, the oil industry or any of these spheres," Zelenskyy said, accusing the Russian leader of "using that to unite his society as much as possible — even what has taken place in Moscow, with so many casualties and wounded people, he's using all of that just for the one objective to justify that Ukraine does not exist."

"For him, we are a satellite of Russian Federation. At the moment, it's us, then Kazakhstan, then Baltic states, then Poland, then Germany. At least half of Germany," the Ukrainian president said.

Zelenskyy said Putin was determined to restore the former Soviet Union to its imperial glory — and its geographical borders.

"Even tomorrow, the missiles can fly to any state," he said.

"This aggression, and Putin's army, can come to Europe, and then the citizens of the United States, the soldiers of the United States, will have to protect Europe because they're the NATO members," Zelenskyy said.

Calling Russia's invasion of his country a war "against the democracy, against the values, against the whole world," he said there may be some in the West who were tired of hearing the message, "but only those are tired who are not at war, who don't know what war is, and who have never lost his or her children."

"But it can come to Europe, and to the United States of America. It can come very quickly to Europe. The 80s and then the end of the 90s – he will never forgive that," Zelenskyy said, suggesting Putin bears a lingering grudge over the collapse of the pre-Cold War world.

"He believes in that. We don't need to change his opinion. We need to change him. We need to replace him," the Ukrainian president said.

Tags: #offensive #zelenskyy

MORE ABOUT

19:22 28.03.2024
Zelenskyy holds phone talk with Speaker of House of Reps Johnson

Zelenskyy holds phone talk with Speaker of House of Reps Johnson

14:34 28.03.2024
Zelenskyy introduces new head of Foreign Intelligence Service Oleh Ivaschenko

Zelenskyy introduces new head of Foreign Intelligence Service Oleh Ivaschenko

20:32 27.03.2024
In Sumy region, Zelenskyy awards people keeping the region afloat during full-scale war

In Sumy region, Zelenskyy awards people keeping the region afloat during full-scale war

17:44 27.03.2024
Zelenskyy visits location of 117th separate territorial defense brigade in Sumy region

Zelenskyy visits location of 117th separate territorial defense brigade in Sumy region

10:11 26.03.2024
Zelenskyy takes part in iftar with Muslim servicemen

Zelenskyy takes part in iftar with Muslim servicemen

09:27 26.03.2024
Zelenskyy: If Putin is gone, request for violence and terror will disappear with him since this is his request

Zelenskyy: If Putin is gone, request for violence and terror will disappear with him since this is his request

12:07 25.03.2024
Over week, Russia uses almost 190 missiles, 140 Shaheds, almost 700 aerial bombs against Ukraine – Zelenskyy

Over week, Russia uses almost 190 missiles, 140 Shaheds, almost 700 aerial bombs against Ukraine – Zelenskyy

10:05 22.03.2024
Zelenskyy: Supplies of foreign components for Russian missiles must stop

Zelenskyy: Supplies of foreign components for Russian missiles must stop

09:22 22.03.2024
Zelenskyy: Enemy hits Ukraine with more than 60 shaheds, almost 90 missiles at night

Zelenskyy: Enemy hits Ukraine with more than 60 shaheds, almost 90 missiles at night

20:12 21.03.2024
Zelenskyy calls on EU leaders to help protect Ukrainian cities

Zelenskyy calls on EU leaders to help protect Ukrainian cities

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy discusses with delegation of European Parliament's Renew Europe group military assistance, European integration of Ukraine

Zelenskyy holds phone talk with Speaker of House of Reps Johnson

Zelenskyy, Chairman of French National Assembly discuss cooperation in defense sector

Trade should be mutually beneficial for farmers in Poland and Ukraine - joint statement by Shmyhal and Tusk

Shmyhal: I can say we definitely have progress regarding lifting of blockade on border with Poland

LATEST

Syrsky discusses AFU’s needs, strategic issues with chief of US Joint Staff Committee Brown

Ukrainian aviation attacks 14 places of invaders’ concentration, their equipment over day

Kuleba: Russia's veto on extension of mandate of UN panel of experts, monitoring compliance with sanctions against DPRK, is actually admission of guilt

G7 ambassadors following selection of new leadership of High Qualifications Commission of Judges

Zelenskyy discusses with delegation of European Parliament's Renew Europe group military assistance, European integration of Ukraine

Ukraine's five-step plan to unblock border with Poland has positive trend – Shmyhal

Zelenskyy, Chairman of French National Assembly discuss cooperation in defense sector

Only 3% of missiles, drones, guided bombs fired by Russia at Ukraine hit military targets – Umerov

Ukrnafta begins drilling new well in western Ukraine

Trade should be mutually beneficial for farmers in Poland and Ukraine - joint statement by Shmyhal and Tusk

AD
AD
AD
AD