Shmyhal on results of Ukrainian-Polish govt consultations: We understand how we will move

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal expects that intergovernmental consultations with Poland will help resolve problematic issues.

"Today we held the next round of Ukrainian-Polish government consultations. Ukraine and Poland are strategic allies. We must clearly understand how significant mutual support is and the potential of our cooperation. We discussed a number of issues of mutual interest in our cooperation. We paid great attention to complex topics: the situation at the border and trade in the agricultural sector. We understand how we will move," Shmyhal wrote on the Telegram channel.

According to the prime minister, Ukraine expects concrete answers from Poland to the proposed steps.

"Most of them have already been fulfilled. We expect the European Commission to ban the transit and export of goods from Russia and Belarus, as well as the approval of our agreement on joint control at checkpoints," he added.

Shmyhal emphasized that strategic relations imply mutual trust and openness, the ability for dialogue and compromise.

"We hope that today's consultations will bring results, and we will find ways to resolve problematic issues," he concluded.