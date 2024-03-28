Facts

14:58 28.03.2024

Shmyhal on results of Ukrainian-Polish govt consultations: We understand how we will move

1 min read
Shmyhal on results of Ukrainian-Polish govt consultations: We understand how we will move

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal expects that intergovernmental consultations with Poland will help resolve problematic issues.

"Today we held the next round of Ukrainian-Polish government consultations. Ukraine and Poland are strategic allies. We must clearly understand how significant mutual support is and the potential of our cooperation. We discussed a number of issues of mutual interest in our cooperation. We paid great attention to complex topics: the situation at the border and trade in the agricultural sector. We understand how we will move," Shmyhal wrote on the Telegram channel.

According to the prime minister, Ukraine expects concrete answers from Poland to the proposed steps.

"Most of them have already been fulfilled. We expect the European Commission to ban the transit and export of goods from Russia and Belarus, as well as the approval of our agreement on joint control at checkpoints," he added.

Shmyhal emphasized that strategic relations imply mutual trust and openness, the ability for dialogue and compromise.

"We hope that today's consultations will bring results, and we will find ways to resolve problematic issues," he concluded.

Tags: #poland #ukraine

MORE ABOUT

19:07 28.03.2024
Ukraine's five-step plan to unblock border with Poland has positive trend – Shmyhal

Ukraine's five-step plan to unblock border with Poland has positive trend – Shmyhal

16:53 28.03.2024
Trade should be mutually beneficial for farmers in Poland and Ukraine - joint statement by Shmyhal and Tusk

Trade should be mutually beneficial for farmers in Poland and Ukraine - joint statement by Shmyhal and Tusk

15:27 28.03.2024
Shmyhal: I can say we definitely have progress regarding lifting of blockade on border with Poland

Shmyhal: I can say we definitely have progress regarding lifting of blockade on border with Poland

12:18 28.03.2024
Representatives of ministries, professional associations discuss possibility of unblocking Ukrainian-Polish border during Ukraine-Poland-EU talks

Representatives of ministries, professional associations discuss possibility of unblocking Ukrainian-Polish border during Ukraine-Poland-EU talks

17:54 27.03.2024
Poland to double its contribution to Czech initiative on purchase of ammunition for Ukraine – FM

Poland to double its contribution to Czech initiative on purchase of ammunition for Ukraine – FM

10:26 27.03.2024
Ukrainian national football team qualifies for Euro 2024, defeating Iceland with 2:1 score

Ukrainian national football team qualifies for Euro 2024, defeating Iceland with 2:1 score

20:06 25.03.2024
Iceland to allocate about EUR two mln for Czech Republic's initiative to purchase ammunition for Ukraine - Foreign Ministry

Iceland to allocate about EUR two mln for Czech Republic's initiative to purchase ammunition for Ukraine - Foreign Ministry

11:39 21.03.2024
Ukraine to win if it emerges from war as free, democratic, sovereign country – Sullivan

Ukraine to win if it emerges from war as free, democratic, sovereign country – Sullivan

19:18 20.03.2024
Polish Foreign Minister supports Kyiv's desire to obtain German Taurus missiles

Polish Foreign Minister supports Kyiv's desire to obtain German Taurus missiles

19:26 19.03.2024
White House does not consider loans best way to provide assistance to Ukraine

White House does not consider loans best way to provide assistance to Ukraine

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy discusses with delegation of European Parliament's Renew Europe group military assistance, European integration of Ukraine

Zelenskyy holds phone talk with Speaker of House of Reps Johnson

Zelenskyy, Chairman of French National Assembly discuss cooperation in defense sector

Ukraine needs help as Russian offensive looming – Zelenskyy

Trade should be mutually beneficial for farmers in Poland and Ukraine - joint statement by Shmyhal and Tusk

LATEST

Syrsky discusses AFU’s needs, strategic issues with chief of US Joint Staff Committee Brown

Ukrainian aviation attacks 14 places of invaders’ concentration, their equipment over day

Kuleba: Russia's veto on extension of mandate of UN panel of experts, monitoring compliance with sanctions against DPRK, is actually admission of guilt

G7 ambassadors following selection of new leadership of High Qualifications Commission of Judges

Zelenskyy discusses with delegation of European Parliament's Renew Europe group military assistance, European integration of Ukraine

Zelenskyy holds phone talk with Speaker of House of Reps Johnson

Zelenskyy, Chairman of French National Assembly discuss cooperation in defense sector

Only 3% of missiles, drones, guided bombs fired by Russia at Ukraine hit military targets – Umerov

Ukrnafta begins drilling new well in western Ukraine

Ukraine needs help as Russian offensive looming – Zelenskyy

AD
AD
AD
AD