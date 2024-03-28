URCS volunteers work at scene of destruction in Kharkiv after Russian attack

Volunteers of the rapid response unit of the Kharkiv regional organization of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) inspected the damaged houses as a result of the Russian air attack on Wednesday.

"They helped evacuate the wounded from the upper floors of residential buildings. First aid was also provided to the victims," the Ukrainian Red Cross Society said on Facebook on Thursday.

Volunteers also set up a tent to support emergency services and help the affected population.

In addition, the Shevchenkivska regional organization of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society in Kharkiv went to the scene of the incident, providing the necessary humanitarian assistance to the victims, making it possible to recharge mobile phones and drink hot tea.

As reported, on Wednesday, as a result of the Russian army dropping large-caliber ammunition in Kharkiv, one person died and 19 were injured.