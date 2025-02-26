Facts

20:50 26.02.2025

Ukraine not on agenda of Russian-American talks in Turkey

1 min read
Ukraine not on agenda of Russian-American talks in Turkey

Representatives of the United States and Russia plan to discuss issues related to the work of embassies and consulates at a meeting on Thursday in Istanbul (Turkey), "Ukraine will not be on the agenda," Reuters reports, citing State Department spokeswoman Tammy K. Bruce.

"To be clear, there are no political or security issues on the agenda. Ukraine is not on the agenda," the spokeswoman said by email.

As reported, on February 18, the first round of talks between USA and Russian officials took place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, dedicated, according to the US version, to "restoring bilateral relations," and, according to the Russian version, to "intensifying contacts on international issues and the bilateral agenda."

Tags: #russia #usa

MORE ABOUT

20:29 26.02.2025
Europe should invest more in its defense and rely less on USA

Europe should invest more in its defense and rely less on USA

20:14 26.02.2025
Cabinet adopts decisions necessary for signing agreement with USA on minerals – Shmyhal

Cabinet adopts decisions necessary for signing agreement with USA on minerals – Shmyhal

20:10 26.02.2025
USA abstains from statement by WTO members condemning Russian aggression in Ukraine

USA abstains from statement by WTO members condemning Russian aggression in Ukraine

20:06 26.02.2025
Trump on concessions in war: You can forget about NATO

Trump on concessions in war: You can forget about NATO

19:44 26.02.2025
Trump: Zelenskyy to come on Friday, we to sign minerals deal

Trump: Zelenskyy to come on Friday, we to sign minerals deal

19:26 26.02.2025
Trump: I think we can reach agreement with Russia, Ukraine to stop killing of people

Trump: I think we can reach agreement with Russia, Ukraine to stop killing of people

17:32 26.02.2025
USA does not yet complete work on rare earth metals deal with Ukraine – Rubio

USA does not yet complete work on rare earth metals deal with Ukraine – Rubio

17:22 26.02.2025
Zelenskyy plans visit to London after USA

Zelenskyy plans visit to London after USA

09:58 26.02.2025
Zelenskyy plans to visit USA on Feb 28 – media

Zelenskyy plans to visit USA on Feb 28 – media

19:46 24.02.2025
Trump hopes for US to soon sign CRM agreement with Ukraine, announces major economic deals with Russia

Trump hopes for US to soon sign CRM agreement with Ukraine, announces major economic deals with Russia

HOT NEWS

Cabinet adopts decisions necessary for signing agreement with USA on minerals – Shmyhal

Trump on concessions in war: You can forget about NATO

Trump says he’s not going to give too many security guarantees to Ukraine

Trump: Zelenskyy to come on Friday, we to sign minerals deal

Trump: I think we can reach agreement with Russia, Ukraine to stop killing of people

LATEST

Security guarantees for Ukraine should be provided within NATO – Meloni

Trump says he’s not going to give too many security guarantees to Ukraine

Poland to supply 5,000 additional Starlink communication kits to Ukraine

Sweden to send two high-power gas turbines to Ukraine

About half of combat clashes taking place in Pokrovsk axis

Rada ratifies Nicosia Convention on Offences Relating to Cultural Property – Lubinets

Portuguese PM: Peace provides for security guarantees for Ukraine, involvement of Europe, transatlantic partners

Ukraine to never recognize Russia's attempt to annex Crimea – MFA

N8 countries positively view peacekeeping contingent – Zelenskyy

European leaders reaffirm commitment to work toward lasting peace in Ukraine during videoconference – Macron

AD