Ukraine not on agenda of Russian-American talks in Turkey

Representatives of the United States and Russia plan to discuss issues related to the work of embassies and consulates at a meeting on Thursday in Istanbul (Turkey), "Ukraine will not be on the agenda," Reuters reports, citing State Department spokeswoman Tammy K. Bruce.

"To be clear, there are no political or security issues on the agenda. Ukraine is not on the agenda," the spokeswoman said by email.

As reported, on February 18, the first round of talks between USA and Russian officials took place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, dedicated, according to the US version, to "restoring bilateral relations," and, according to the Russian version, to "intensifying contacts on international issues and the bilateral agenda."