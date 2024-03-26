Facts

12:04 26.03.2024

AFU eliminate 770 invaders, 27 artillery systems over day – AFU General Staff

AFU eliminate 770 invaders, 27 artillery systems over day – AFU General Staff

During the day, the Ukrainian military eliminated about 770 enemy personnel, six tanks, 24 armored combat vehicles, 27 artillery systems, one MLRS, one air defense system, 14 UAVs, four cruise missiles, 48 units of auto and special equipment, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

"The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022 to March 26, 2024 approximately amount to: about 438,160 people of military personnel (plus 770) people, 6,893 tanks (plus six) units, 13,207 armored combat vehicles (plus 24) units, 10,904 artillery systems (plus 27), 1,019 MLRS units (plus one) unit, 727 units of air defense equipment (plus one), 347 aircraft, 325 helicopters, 8,553 operational and tactical level UAVs (plus 14), 2,014 cruise missiles (plus four), 26 ships/boats, one submarine, 14,498 automotive equipment and tankers (plus 44) units, and 1,789 special equipment units (plus four)," a message posted on Facebook on Tuesday morning reads.

