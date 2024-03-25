Facts

20:25 25.03.2024

Russians launch four missile, 56 air strikes on territory of Ukraine – AFU General Staff

The Russian occupiers carried out four rocket and 56 air strikes during the day, as well as 43 attacks from multiple rocket launchers on positions of Ukrainian troops and settlements, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

"Unfortunately, as a result of the Russian terrorist attacks, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. Multi-storey and private houses and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged," the Facebook post says.

In addition, in the morning, the Russians struck Kyiv with two ballistic missiles. Two missiles were destroyed by the forces and means of the air defense of Ukraine. In the evening, the enemy launched another ballistic missile attack on the territory of Ukraine. The consequences of this attack are being clarified.

More than 120 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhia and Kherson regions were subjected to artillery and mortar attacks.

