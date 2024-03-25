URCS assists rescuers at missile impact site after attack on Kyiv

An emergency response team of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS), together with the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Kyiv, Kyiv Rescue Service, the National Police and ambulance crews, worked at the site where a building was demolished by the fragments of downed Russian missiles in the capital's Pechersky district.

"A help point was set up where volunteers support rescuers. You can also charge phones and other devices, receive first aid and first psychological aid, as well as have hot drinks there," the URCS said on Facebook Monday.

The volunteers also made door-to-door visits to neighboring houses to find out what kind of help was needed. Representatives of the Kyiv city organization and the Pechersky district organization of the Ukrainian Red Cross provided residents of damaged apartments with plastic film for temporary repairs.

As reported, during the Russian missile attack on Kyiv on Monday morning, fragments of downed missiles fell in the Pechersky, Solomyansky and Holosiyivsky districts. In the Pechersky district, a three-storied section of the building of the Academy of Decorative and Applied Arts and Design named after. Boichuk was destroyed. Ten people were injured, one of the victims was hospitalized.