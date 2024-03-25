Facts

13:56 25.03.2024

Zelenskyy: if Russians ready to die silently in 'Crocuses,' then Putin will try to turn more than one such situation in favor of his personal power

2 min read
Zelenskyy: if Russians ready to die silently in 'Crocuses,' then Putin will try to turn more than one such situation in favor of his personal power

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on the shooting incident in the Crocus City concert hall near Moscow, which killed 133 people.

"What happened in Moscow: obviously, Putin and other scum are simply trying to blame it on someone else. They always have the same methods. This has already happened. And there were blown up houses, and shootings, and explosions. And they always they blame others," Zelenskyy said in a video message.

As the president emphasized, "they came to Ukraine, burn our cities - and they are trying to blame Ukraine. They torture, rape our people - and blame them. They have brought hundreds of thousands of their terrorists here, to Ukrainian soil, are fighting against us, and they don't care what happens inside their own country."

"On March 23 all this happened, and this nonentity Putin, instead of dealing with his citizens of Russia, addressing them, was essentially silent - he was thinking about how to attract this to Ukraine. Everything is absolutely predictable," he said.

"Those hundreds of thousands of Russians who are now being killed on Ukrainian soil would definitely be enough to stop any terrorists. And if the Russians are ready to die silently in the Crocuses and not ask their special services any questions, then Putin will try to turn more than one such situation into the benefit of his personal power," Zelenskyy concluded.

As reported, on March 23, Vladimir Putin, as part of an address to Russians, said that four people detained on charges of committing a terrorist attack in Crocus City Hall, trying to escape, were moving towards Ukraine, where a "window" had been prepared for them to cross the border.

Tags: #crocus_city_hall

MORE ABOUT

12:27 23.03.2024
Commentary by Ukrainian Foreign Ministry on shooting in Krasnogorsk near Moscow

Commentary by Ukrainian Foreign Ministry on shooting in Krasnogorsk near Moscow

11:58 23.03.2024
Terrorist attack in Moscow planned, deliberate provocation of Russian special services – Intelligence Agency

Terrorist attack in Moscow planned, deliberate provocation of Russian special services – Intelligence Agency

22:34 22.03.2024
The area of the fire in the Crocus City Hall is 12.9 thousand sq. m.

The area of the fire in the Crocus City Hall is 12.9 thousand sq. m.

22:01 22.03.2024
Terrorist attack in "Crocus" is a deliberate provocation of Putin's regime - representative of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (CORRECTED)

Terrorist attack in "Crocus" is a deliberate provocation of Putin's regime - representative of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (CORRECTED)

21:41 22.03.2024
Ukraine has nothing to do with the events in the Crocus City Hall near Moscow

Ukraine has nothing to do with the events in the Crocus City Hall near Moscow

21:41 22.03.2024
Fire has spread to the facade of the Crocus city hall building, explosions are heard

Fire has spread to the facade of the Crocus city hall building, explosions are heard

AD

HOT NEWS

More than 2,000 Russian cruise/ballistic missiles shot down since start of full-scale invasion - Defense Ministry

AFU Navy doesn’t rule out defeat of third Russian ship in occupied Sevastopol Ivan Khurs

Zelenskyy, against background of Russian ballistic attack on Kyiv, calls on partners to strengthen Ukrainian air defense

Zelenskyy on SBU Day: We rely on strength of special services in protection from enemy operations against our internal unity

Over week, Russia uses almost 190 missiles, 140 Shaheds, almost 700 aerial bombs against Ukraine – Zelenskyy

LATEST

Kuleba talks with Borrell, calls for early delivery to Ukraine of additional Patriot, other air defense systems capable of shooting down ballistics

Ukrainian aviation carries out nine strikes on enemy concentration areas

Russians launch four missile, 56 air strikes on territory of Ukraine – AFU General Staff

Iceland to allocate about EUR two mln for Czech Republic's initiative to purchase ammunition for Ukraine - Foreign Ministry

Heavy fighting continues near Terny, enemy loses 961 people in Kreminna direction over month – Azov

URCS assists rescuers at missile impact site after attack on Kyiv

Kyiv hosts Denmark-Ukraine Defense Industry Conference, parties sign three cooperation documents

More than 2,000 Russian cruise/ballistic missiles shot down since start of full-scale invasion - Defense Ministry

AFU Navy doesn’t rule out defeat of third Russian ship in occupied Sevastopol Ivan Khurs

Ukrainian strikes targeting BSF ships will likely continue to deter Russian forces from redeploying ships to Sevastopol – ISW

AD
AD
AD
AD