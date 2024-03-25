Zelenskyy: if Russians ready to die silently in 'Crocuses,' then Putin will try to turn more than one such situation in favor of his personal power

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on the shooting incident in the Crocus City concert hall near Moscow, which killed 133 people.

"What happened in Moscow: obviously, Putin and other scum are simply trying to blame it on someone else. They always have the same methods. This has already happened. And there were blown up houses, and shootings, and explosions. And they always they blame others," Zelenskyy said in a video message.

As the president emphasized, "they came to Ukraine, burn our cities - and they are trying to blame Ukraine. They torture, rape our people - and blame them. They have brought hundreds of thousands of their terrorists here, to Ukrainian soil, are fighting against us, and they don't care what happens inside their own country."

"On March 23 all this happened, and this nonentity Putin, instead of dealing with his citizens of Russia, addressing them, was essentially silent - he was thinking about how to attract this to Ukraine. Everything is absolutely predictable," he said.

"Those hundreds of thousands of Russians who are now being killed on Ukrainian soil would definitely be enough to stop any terrorists. And if the Russians are ready to die silently in the Crocuses and not ask their special services any questions, then Putin will try to turn more than one such situation into the benefit of his personal power," Zelenskyy concluded.

As reported, on March 23, Vladimir Putin, as part of an address to Russians, said that four people detained on charges of committing a terrorist attack in Crocus City Hall, trying to escape, were moving towards Ukraine, where a "window" had been prepared for them to cross the border.