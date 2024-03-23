Facts

11:58 23.03.2024

Terrorist attack in Moscow planned, deliberate provocation of Russian special services – Intelligence Agency

2 min read
Terrorist attack in Moscow planned, deliberate provocation of Russian special services – Intelligence Agency

The terrorist attack in Moscow is a planned and deliberate provocation of the Russian special services at the order of Putin, its goal is to justify even harsher attacks on Ukraine and total mobilization in the Russian Federation, according to a statement by the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, published on Friday evening.

"The public execution of people in Moscow should be understood as Putin's threat of an even greater escalation and expansion of the war. Peskov's statement about 'war,' made shortly before the terrorist attack, is just a false start of a carefully planned Kremlin special operation," the Agency said in a message on Telegram.

As noted in the statement, Putin "has extensive experience in organizing such terrorist attacks as a way of strengthening his own power, starting with the bombing of houses on the Kashirskoye Highway. As then, today's action of intimidation of Russians will be a reason for the maximum 'tightening of the screws' on Russia itself."

It is emphasized that the Kremlin can blame Ukraine for organizing the terrorist attack and use the execution of its own citizens as a pretext for even more brutal attacks on civilian infrastructure and the killing of Ukrainian civilians.

"Putin has repeatedly tried to intimidate the West, including by using nuclear weapons. Therefore, this terrorist attack can be used as another 'ground' for increasing aggression," the report says.

The Agency also draws attention to the fact that "the unhindered movement of a group of militants with machine guns in the center of Moscow, as well as a lot of other indisputable evidence, indicate that the shooting at Crocus City Hall was organized by Russian special services. International embassies also warned about the impending terrorist attack."

Tags: #attack #intelligence_agency #crocus_city_hall

MORE ABOUT

12:27 23.03.2024
Commentary by Ukrainian Foreign Ministry on shooting in Krasnogorsk near Moscow

Commentary by Ukrainian Foreign Ministry on shooting in Krasnogorsk near Moscow

22:34 22.03.2024
The area of the fire in the Crocus City Hall is 12.9 thousand sq. m.

The area of the fire in the Crocus City Hall is 12.9 thousand sq. m.

22:01 22.03.2024
Terrorist attack in "Crocus" is a deliberate provocation of Putin's regime - representative of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (CORRECTED)

Terrorist attack in "Crocus" is a deliberate provocation of Putin's regime - representative of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (CORRECTED)

21:41 22.03.2024
Ukraine has nothing to do with the events in the Crocus City Hall near Moscow

Ukraine has nothing to do with the events in the Crocus City Hall near Moscow

21:41 22.03.2024
Fire has spread to the facade of the Crocus city hall building, explosions are heard

Fire has spread to the facade of the Crocus city hall building, explosions are heard

20:13 21.03.2024
Sixty-nine private houses damaged as result of missile attack in Kyiv region – region’s head

Sixty-nine private houses damaged as result of missile attack in Kyiv region – region’s head

19:39 15.03.2024
Death toll as result of missile attack on Odesa rises to 20 people

Death toll as result of missile attack on Odesa rises to 20 people

18:53 14.03.2024
Six people, incl. children, injured as Russia attacks Nikopol by heavy artillery, kamikaze drones

Six people, incl. children, injured as Russia attacks Nikopol by heavy artillery, kamikaze drones

09:26 14.03.2024
Morning enemy strike on Kharkiv carried out by S-300 missile – local authorities

Morning enemy strike on Kharkiv carried out by S-300 missile – local authorities

14:44 13.03.2024
Russia’s military facility attacked in Novoshakhtinsk – GUR

Russia’s military facility attacked in Novoshakhtinsk – GUR

AD

HOT NEWS

In Melitopol, as result of explosions, occupiers, their equipment destroyed – Intelligence Agency

Ukrainian strikes disrupt at least 10% of Russian refinery capacity – British intelligence

Zelenskyy: Technical possibility of supplying electricity restored in almost all regions

Ukraine's army eliminates 1,050 invaders, 36 artillery systems in one day – General Staff

Air defense eliminates 31 attack UAVs out of 34 overnight

LATEST

In Melitopol, as result of explosions, occupiers, their equipment destroyed – Intelligence Agency

In Mediterranean Sea, one enemy missile carrier with salvo of up to eight missiles – Ukrainian Navy

Ukrainian strikes disrupt at least 10% of Russian refinery capacity – British intelligence

Zelenskyy: Technical possibility of supplying electricity restored in almost all regions

Ukraine to be able to go on offensive late this year or early next year with necessary help from West – ex-CIA director

Trump's actions if elected president to depend on his team – John Herbst

Russian terror now possible only because we do not have enough modern air defense systems – Zelenskyy

Ukraine's army eliminates 1,050 invaders, 36 artillery systems in one day – General Staff

Air defense eliminates 31 attack UAVs out of 34 overnight

Power supply to 310 thousand subscribers has been restored in Kharkiv, 360 thousand remain without electricity

AD
AD
AD
AD