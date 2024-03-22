Terrorist attack in "Crocus" is a deliberate provocation of Putin's regime - representative of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (CORRECTED)

(first paragraph corrected, title changed)

The terrorist attack in the Moscow region is a deliberate provocation of the Putin regime, which was warned about by the international community, a spokesman for the Defense Ministry's GUR, Andriy Yusov, said in a commentary for Ukrayinska Pravda on Friday evening.

"This is a deliberate provocation by Putin's special services, which the international community has warned about. The Kremlin tyrant started his career with this and wants to end it with the same crimes against his own citizens," Yusov said.

According to media reports, armed men in camouflage opened fire in the city of Krasnogorsk, Moscow region, at the Crocus City Hall concert hall before a concert by the band Picnic. The media reported at least 40 dead and about 100 wounded. The concert was sold out, with more than 2,000 people expected to attend. As a result of the grenade explosion, a fire broke out in the building and the roof began to collapse.