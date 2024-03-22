Fire has spread to the facade of the Crocus city hall building, explosions are heard

Fire has spread to the entire facade of the Crocus city hall building in Krasnogorsk, with windows flying out of the upper floors.

The glazing of two floors of the concert hall building was knocked out by the force of the fire flames. A huge column of flames and smoke is swirling.

Explosions and sounds of structural collapse from the fire can be heard.

At the moment, fire trucks and helicopters have stopped drenching the building, probably because of the wind.

Eyewitnesses and journalists have been pushed back from the adjacent parking lot to the Moscow Ring Road.

Dozens of civilian cars of visitors to the concert hall, as well as special services vehicles remain in the parking lot.