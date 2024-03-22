Ukraine has nothing to do with the events in the Crocus City Hall near Moscow

Ukraine has nothing to do with the shooting at the Crocus City Hall near Moscow, said Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine.

"Regarding the events in Moscow's Crocus City in the Russian suburbs, where a shooting took place just today, certain terrorist actions by unidentified persons. Let's make it clear: Ukraine absolutely has nothing to do with these events," Podoliak said in a special video message.

As he noted, "firstly, we are in a full-scale, full-fledged, large, intense war with the Russian regular army and with the Russian Federation as a country. And everything will be decided on the battlefield. It is important for Ukraine to conduct effective combat operations, offensive actions in order to destroy the Russian regular army and thus end this war."

Secondly, according to Podolyak, Ukraine has never used terrorist methods of warfare. At the same time, he noted that, for its part, it is in Russia's recent history that it has repeatedly used certain terrorist acts against its own citizens.

"The Kashirskoye Highway, the North-East - to justify certain genocidal actions against a particular ethnic group," he said.

The advisor to the head of the Office of the President also drew attention to the fact that "long before this terrorist attack, namely on 9 March, diplomatic representatives of foreign states in Russia warned of the possibility of terrorist attacks for further propaganda or other actions of the Russian Federation to continue to justify large-scale mobilisation, militarisation and genocidal rocket attacks on the civilian population of Ukraine".

"I believe that the Russian Federation must definitely stop its terrorism as a method of waging war against its own population and the population of Ukraine," Podolyak concluded.

As reported, on Friday evening, a shooting took place in the Crocus City Hall concert hall near Moscow before the concert of the Picnic band, with injuries and deaths.