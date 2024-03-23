Facts

16:28 23.03.2024

In Mediterranean Sea, one enemy missile carrier with salvo of up to eight missiles – Ukrainian Navy

1 min read
In Mediterranean Sea, one enemy missile carrier with salvo of up to eight missiles – Ukrainian Navy

As of Saturday morning, two Russian Navy ships are deployed in the Mediterranean Sea, one of them is a missile carrier, the Ukrainian Navy reports.

"There are two enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea, including one carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles, a total salvo of up to eight missiles," says a message on the Telegram channel.

At the same time, there are no enemy ships in the waters of the Black and Azov Seas.

"During the day, in the interests of Russia, 14 ships passed through the Kerch Strait to the Sea of Azov, four of them were moving from the Bosphorus Strait, eight ships to the Black Sea, and three of them continued moving in the direction of the Bosphorus Strait," the Navy noted.

Tags: #ships #kalibr

MORE ABOUT

15:26 09.03.2024
Russian ships have not been on duty in Black Sea for four days – South Defense Forces of Ukraine

Russian ships have not been on duty in Black Sea for four days – South Defense Forces of Ukraine

10:58 06.03.2024
There’s no single enemy ship in Black Sea – General Staff

There’s no single enemy ship in Black Sea – General Staff

09:23 01.03.2024
Russia holding two ships in Black and Azov Seas, with no Kalibr carriers – AFU Navy

Russia holding two ships in Black and Azov Seas, with no Kalibr carriers – AFU Navy

10:52 31.01.2024
Six Russian ships stationed in Black Sea, incl. one Kalibr carrier – AFU Navy

Six Russian ships stationed in Black Sea, incl. one Kalibr carrier – AFU Navy

11:23 17.01.2024
There’re four Russia’s warships in Black Sea, incl one Kalibr carrier – AFU Navy

There’re four Russia’s warships in Black Sea, incl one Kalibr carrier – AFU Navy

12:33 10.01.2024
Three Russian ships on duty in Black and Azov Seas, Kalibr missile carriers withdrawn to Mediterranean Sea – AFU Navy

Three Russian ships on duty in Black and Azov Seas, Kalibr missile carriers withdrawn to Mediterranean Sea – AFU Navy

14:23 24.11.2023
Some 153 ships gone through Ukraine's Black Sea humanitarian corridor

Some 153 ships gone through Ukraine's Black Sea humanitarian corridor

09:55 17.11.2023
Russia keeping two ships on combat duty in Black Sea, incl one "Kalibr" missile carrier – AFU Navy

Russia keeping two ships on combat duty in Black Sea, incl one "Kalibr" missile carrier – AFU Navy

13:34 13.11.2023
100th ship sails along Black Sea Humanitarian Corridor – U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine

100th ship sails along Black Sea Humanitarian Corridor – U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine

11:09 30.10.2023
Fifty three ships carrying Ukrainian food pass through Black Sea Humanitarian Corridor – Brink

Fifty three ships carrying Ukrainian food pass through Black Sea Humanitarian Corridor – Brink

AD

HOT NEWS

In Melitopol, as result of explosions, occupiers, their equipment destroyed – Intelligence Agency

Ukrainian strikes disrupt at least 10% of Russian refinery capacity – British intelligence

Zelenskyy: Technical possibility of supplying electricity restored in almost all regions

Ukraine's army eliminates 1,050 invaders, 36 artillery systems in one day – General Staff

Air defense eliminates 31 attack UAVs out of 34 overnight

LATEST

In Melitopol, as result of explosions, occupiers, their equipment destroyed – Intelligence Agency

Ukrainian strikes disrupt at least 10% of Russian refinery capacity – British intelligence

Zelenskyy: Technical possibility of supplying electricity restored in almost all regions

Ukraine to be able to go on offensive late this year or early next year with necessary help from West – ex-CIA director

Trump's actions if elected president to depend on his team – John Herbst

Russian terror now possible only because we do not have enough modern air defense systems – Zelenskyy

Commentary by Ukrainian Foreign Ministry on shooting in Krasnogorsk near Moscow

Terrorist attack in Moscow planned, deliberate provocation of Russian special services – Intelligence Agency

Ukraine's army eliminates 1,050 invaders, 36 artillery systems in one day – General Staff

Air defense eliminates 31 attack UAVs out of 34 overnight

AD
AD
AD
AD