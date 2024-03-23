In Mediterranean Sea, one enemy missile carrier with salvo of up to eight missiles – Ukrainian Navy

As of Saturday morning, two Russian Navy ships are deployed in the Mediterranean Sea, one of them is a missile carrier, the Ukrainian Navy reports.

"There are two enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea, including one carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles, a total salvo of up to eight missiles," says a message on the Telegram channel.

At the same time, there are no enemy ships in the waters of the Black and Azov Seas.

"During the day, in the interests of Russia, 14 ships passed through the Kerch Strait to the Sea of Azov, four of them were moving from the Bosphorus Strait, eight ships to the Black Sea, and three of them continued moving in the direction of the Bosphorus Strait," the Navy noted.