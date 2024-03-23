Ukrainian strikes disrupt at least 10% of Russian refinery capacity – British intelligence

Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian oil refineries are causing financial costs for Russia, affecting the domestic fuel market, the UK Ministry of Defense reports, citing intelligence data.

"Recent strikes against refineries have likely disrupted at least 10% of Russia's refinery capacity. Depending on the extent of the damage, major repairs could take considerable time and expense. Sanctions are highly likely increasing the time and cost of sourcing replacement equipment," the report notes on Twitter.

It is noted that on March 17, 2024, a Ukrainian intelligence representative stated that Ukraine had successfully attacked 12 Russian oil refineries using unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). On March 15-16, Ukrainian media reported that three large oil refineries in Samara region in southern Russia were also attacked.

However, some of the most remote targets under attack are located approximately 900 km from Ukraine, highlighting the range of Ukrainian UAV attacks.

"According to a Russian Energy Ministry official, there are no plans to deploy Pantsir air defense systems to protect the refineries. However, given the size and scale of Russia's energy industry, it is unlikely that Russia will be able to protect all the vulnerable facilities," the report emphasizes.