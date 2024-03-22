Facts

16:41 22.03.2024

Child among dead in Zaporizhia, number of victims up to 20 people – regional governor

Child among dead in Zaporizhia, number of victims up to 20 people – regional governor

Among those killed as a result of a missile attack on Zaporizhia are an eight-year-old girl and her father, in addition, the number of victims in the city has increased to 20 people, head of the regional military administration Ivan Fedorov reports.

"An eight-year-old girl and a 35-year-old man - a daughter and a father. They died from a Russian missile strike on the private sector of Zaporizhia. The morning enemy attack also ended the life of a 62-year-old man - a trolleybus driver who was moving along a hydroelectric dam. There were no passengers in the vehicle. According to updated information, 20 people were injured," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Previously, three dead and 15 wounded were known.

