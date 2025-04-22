One person killed, another injured due to Russian bombing strike on Zaporizhia

Russian troops launched a guided bomb attack on Zaporizhia on Tuesday, killing one person and injuring another, said Ivan Fedorov, head of Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration.

"The 69-year-old woman was seriously injured. Medics tried to resuscitate her, but were unable to save her," the Administration said.

Earlier, he reported two wounded people. Also, as a result of the bombing, a fire broke out in one of the districts of Zaporizhia.