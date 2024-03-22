Facts

15:33 22.03.2024

Stefanishyna on calls to stop attacks on Russian energy infrastructure: We act according to best NATO standards

2 min read
Ukraine understands the call of its American partners to stop attacks on Russia's energy infrastructure, but it is fighting with the capabilities and resources that it has, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna has said.

"The Ukrainian side responded by achieving its goals and very successful operations carried out on the territory of the Russian Federation. There are also statements by other officials that these are absolutely legitimate goals from a military point of view," she said during the 16th annual Kyiv Security Forum on Friday, commenting on an article by the Financial Times.

The Deputy Prime Minister also stated that Ukraine understands the call of its American partners, "at the same time, we are fighting with the capabilities, resources and practices that we have available today."

She also said that when in February 2022 she appealed to NATO Headquarters to play their role and contact the UN to "close the skies" over Ukraine, she was told that in NATO's understanding, "close the skies" first of all means destroying the infrastructure on the territory of the Russian Federation, which makes it possible to bomb Ukraine.

"Therefore, we act according to the best NATO standards," she emphasized.

As reported, the Financial Times, citing unnamed sources, reported that the United States called on Ukraine to stop attacks on Russia's energy infrastructure, warning that drone strikes on Russian oil refineries could lead to an increase in world oil prices and provoke retaliatory measures.

