Facts

09:29 21.03.2024

Number of victims of missile attack on Kyiv increases to 13 people, child among them

Number of victims of missile attack on Kyiv increases to 13 people, child among them

The number of victims as a result of the Russian missile attack on Kyiv has increased to 13 people, including one child, four were hospitalized, the press service of the Kyiv city military administration reported.

"Clarifying the data on the victims. As a result of the missile strike in Kyiv, 13 people were injured. Six people in Sviatoshynsky district and seven in Shevchenkivsky district," the message says.

The city military administration noted that four people were hospitalized. No dead.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs also reports that one child was among the victims.

As reported, the Russian Federation once again launched a massive missile attack on Ukraine, in particular, firing more than 30 missiles.

