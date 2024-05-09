Czech President confirms his participation in Peace Summit

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and President of the Czech Republic Petr Pavel discussed the continuation of defense cooperation, Pavel confirmed his participation in the Peace Summit in Switzerland.

“I spoke with Czech President Petr Pavel and expressed gratitude for the Czech artillery ammunition initiative. I thanked for the Czech initiative to purchase shells for Ukraine,” the President said on X Thursday.

“Its prompt implementation will have a significant impact on the battlefield,” he noted

Zelenskyy also said that the parties discussed the continuation of defense cooperation and the urgent needs of Ukrainian soldiers.

“President Pavel confirmed his participation in the Peace Summit,” Zelenskyy added.