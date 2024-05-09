Facts

20:31 09.05.2024

Shmyhal, Metsola discuss confiscation of Russian assets, Ukraine’s European integration


Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal has held a meeting in Kyiv with President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola, during which he thanked her for her initiatives in support of Ukraine.

"In particular, for the approval of the Ukraine Facility program in the amount of EUR 50 billion and for the continuation of autonomous trade preferences for Ukraine. This will have a significant positive effect on our economy," Shmyhal wrote on the Telegram channel on Thursday.

The parties discussed a number of topical issues, in particular European integration, confiscation of Russian assets, the Ukrainian Peace Formula and the role of the EU in its implementation.

"I stressed the importance of starting negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU by the end of June. We count on the unwavering support of the European Parliament in the future," the head of the Ukrainian government stressed.

