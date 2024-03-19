Stoltenberg, Armenian president discuss NATO-Armenia cooperation

NATO is discussing the possibility of deepening its cooperation with Armenia, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said.

"I look forward to continuing to strengthen our partnership," Stoltenberg said at a meeting with Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan in Yerevan on Tuesday.

Stoltenberg's visit attests to the longevity and importance of cooperation between NATO and Armenia, Khachaturyan said.

"Yerevan is trying to do everything to establish peace in the region," Khachaturyan said.

"We are guided by democratic principles and ideas. Armenia's sincere wish is to establish good neighborly relations and relations based on the principle of partnership with all its neighbors," he said.