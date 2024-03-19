Facts

19:59 19.03.2024

Ukrainian aviation hits six invader locations in 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian aviation carried out strikes on six locations of the Russian occupation forces, missilemen hit two ammunition depots and one electronic warfare system, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported the situation at 18:00 Tuesday.

"During the day, the Defense Forces' aviation carried out strikes on six areas where enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment were concentrated. The missile force units defeated two ammunition depots and one enemy electronic warfare system," the General Staff said in a Facebook post.

