Facts

19:08 19.03.2024

Pentagon head: Ukraine needs support to continue to defend its territory, we hope for speedy decision on aid in Congress

2 min read
Pentagon head: Ukraine needs support to continue to defend its territory, we hope for speedy decision on aid in Congress

Ukraine feels confident in the ability to continue to defend its territory and hold the line of defense, but Ukrainians need support, so we hope for the speedy passage of a bill in Congress on assistance for Ukraine, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III has said.

Austin said at a briefing on the results of the 20th Ramstein meeting that as for the potential breakthrough of the Russian Federation, on the battlefield, they are seeing a number of incremental successes for the Russians. These advances have been achieved at significant cost in terms of personnel and equipment. But, nevertheless, they have seen some successes. He communicates with his Ukrainian colleague and the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and according to him, they feel confident in their ability to continue to defend their sovereign territory and hold the line of defense but of course they need ammunition. They need support to be able to continue doing this, the Pentagon head said.

In this regard, the head of the Pentagon emphasized that he hopes for the speedy adoption of an additional aid package for Ukraine in Congress.

According to the U.S. Secretary of Defense, he continues to see broad support for Ukraine in both houses of Congress, and so he is optimistic that we will see progress. But, again, this is something that cannot be absolutely predicted, and we will continue to work closely with Congress and our international partners to ensure that Ukraine receives the support it needs, he said.

Austin also emphasized that today about 50 countries met for the 20th time to discuss security assistance to Ukraine.

The U.S. Secretary of Defense continues to hear unity and determination to try to find a way to continue to provide this support, so we are seeing allies and partners stepping up, but support from the United States is, of course, very, very important, the defense secretary added.

Tags: #usa #ukraine #pentagon #position

MORE ABOUT

19:26 19.03.2024
White House does not consider loans best way to provide assistance to Ukraine

White House does not consider loans best way to provide assistance to Ukraine

19:15 19.03.2024
Supreme Court upholds decision to recover UAH 1.48 bln from ex-executives of Platinum Bank – Deposit Guarantee Fund

Supreme Court upholds decision to recover UAH 1.48 bln from ex-executives of Platinum Bank – Deposit Guarantee Fund

18:29 19.03.2024
Ukraine, NATO begin Ukraine's Strategic Defence Procurement Review

Ukraine, NATO begin Ukraine's Strategic Defence Procurement Review

18:09 19.03.2024
Pentagon launches website to oversee US military aid to Ukraine

Pentagon launches website to oversee US military aid to Ukraine

09:58 19.03.2024
US Senator Graham hopes 2024 will become year when Ukrainian forces are qualitatively strengthened

US Senator Graham hopes 2024 will become year when Ukrainian forces are qualitatively strengthened

09:38 19.03.2024
US Senator Graham hopes interest-free loan to Ukraine will be popular among US Republican, Democratic lawmakers

US Senator Graham hopes interest-free loan to Ukraine will be popular among US Republican, Democratic lawmakers

10:02 18.03.2024
Zelenskyy notes France's leadership in supporting Ukraine

Zelenskyy notes France's leadership in supporting Ukraine

19:54 15.03.2024
Umerov, US Institute of Peace Vice President discuss Ukraine's military needs

Umerov, US Institute of Peace Vice President discuss Ukraine's military needs

19:16 15.03.2024
Germany, France, Poland agree to buy weapons for Ukraine on inl markets, increase supplies of artillery – Scholz

Germany, France, Poland agree to buy weapons for Ukraine on inl markets, increase supplies of artillery – Scholz

15:48 15.03.2024
Sweden to donate nine jet skis to Ukraine

Sweden to donate nine jet skis to Ukraine

AD

HOT NEWS

Ramstein coalition pledges to allocate over $88 bln in military aid to Ukraine over almost two years – Pentagon head

White House does not consider loans best way to provide assistance to Ukraine

Germany to pay pay 180,000 rounds of artillery ammunition for Ukraine in Czech initiative – media

Ukraine, NATO begin Ukraine's Strategic Defence Procurement Review

Pentagon launches website to oversee US military aid to Ukraine

LATEST

Ukrainian forces continue to destroy enemy UAVs in south

Ukrainian aviation hits six invader locations in 24 hours

Ramstein coalition pledges to allocate over $88 bln in military aid to Ukraine over almost two years – Pentagon head

Swedish Parliament's finance committee proposes defense equipment, financial support to Ukraine

Germany to pay pay 180,000 rounds of artillery ammunition for Ukraine in Czech initiative – media

EU plans to supply Ukraine with approximately 500,000 shells by end of month – Stano

URCS General Director calls on participants of European Humanitarian Forum to increase assistance to Ukraine

German Defense Minister announces new EUR 500 mln assistance package to Ukraine

Finland hands over batch of combat boats to Ukraine, 50 Ukrainian soldiers to be trained on them in Romania – media

Zelenskyy to Michel: Extension of trade liberalization regime with EU - critical factor in supporting Ukrainian economy during war

AD
Milk
AD
AD
AD
AD