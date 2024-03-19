Pentagon head: Ukraine needs support to continue to defend its territory, we hope for speedy decision on aid in Congress

Ukraine feels confident in the ability to continue to defend its territory and hold the line of defense, but Ukrainians need support, so we hope for the speedy passage of a bill in Congress on assistance for Ukraine, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III has said.

Austin said at a briefing on the results of the 20th Ramstein meeting that as for the potential breakthrough of the Russian Federation, on the battlefield, they are seeing a number of incremental successes for the Russians. These advances have been achieved at significant cost in terms of personnel and equipment. But, nevertheless, they have seen some successes. He communicates with his Ukrainian colleague and the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and according to him, they feel confident in their ability to continue to defend their sovereign territory and hold the line of defense but of course they need ammunition. They need support to be able to continue doing this, the Pentagon head said.

In this regard, the head of the Pentagon emphasized that he hopes for the speedy adoption of an additional aid package for Ukraine in Congress.

According to the U.S. Secretary of Defense, he continues to see broad support for Ukraine in both houses of Congress, and so he is optimistic that we will see progress. But, again, this is something that cannot be absolutely predicted, and we will continue to work closely with Congress and our international partners to ensure that Ukraine receives the support it needs, he said.

Austin also emphasized that today about 50 countries met for the 20th time to discuss security assistance to Ukraine.

The U.S. Secretary of Defense continues to hear unity and determination to try to find a way to continue to provide this support, so we are seeing allies and partners stepping up, but support from the United States is, of course, very, very important, the defense secretary added.