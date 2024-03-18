National Association for Humanitarian Demining set up in Ukraine

The work of the non-governmental National Association for Humanitarian Demining has started in Ukraine, its head Meri Akopyan said on Monday during the presentation of the association.

"The key mission of the association will be to facilitate the speedy and professional clearance of the territories of Ukraine from explosive objects with the involvement of all interested stakeholders, including manufacturers of mine action equipment, accredited demining operators, and government agencies," she said.

Among the main areas of activity, Akopyan highlighted joining efforts and communication with government agencies on humanitarian demining issues, developing recommendations for improving legal and regulatory support in the field of humanitarian demining, promoting the quality of professional training of industry specialists, developing, discussing and making proposals for reasonable types of classifiers, standards, operational reliability and safety of mine clearance, raising public awareness, promoting the creation of a market for humanitarian demining services, cooperation with international partners, foundations, charitable organizations, etc.

The primary task of the association will be the preparation of a state professional standard for the new profession of Humanitarian Mine Deminer, as well as the creation of a system and methodology for training such sappers, preparation of amendments to the law of Ukraine on mine action and communication with the media.

Deputy Economy Minister of Ukraine Ihor Bezkaravainy emphasized that the National Association for Humanitarian Demining is an initiative coming from business and civil society and it can become a precondition for the formation of a mine clearance market in the state.

In particular, according to him, there are currently 32 humanitarian mine clearance operators in the country, of which about 20 are Ukrainian in the status of Limited Liability Companies.

"This suggests that Ukrainian business is moving into the field of mine clearance and is ready to invest resources, money, develop in this direction and develop the market," the deputy minister said.

In turn, Ambassador of Japan to Ukraine Matsuda Kuninori said that one of the priorities of the Japanese government is to provide assistance to Ukraine in the field of humanitarian demining.

"We have been working with the Cambodian demining center for 25 years. We have developed many methodologies and will share our own developments and technologies with Ukraine... Japan will support the entire Ukrainian demining sector until the last mine in Ukraine is cleared," he said.

The diplomat recalled that the Japanese government has already transferred to Ukraine 30 special tractors, dozens of wagons and pickup trucks for identifying the location of mines, and another 22 special vehicles for mine clearance will be transferred in June of this year.

Head of the Main Directorate for Mine Action of the Defense Ministry of Ukraine Defense Ruslan Berehulia said that since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion in Ukraine, 950 people have been affected by explosive objects. Of these, 289 were killed and 661 were injured.