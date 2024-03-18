Prosecutor General: More than 800 attempts of cyber attacks by Russia on state institutions, services recorded

Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin discussed with representatives of U.S. law enforcement agencies who arrived in Kyiv the strategy of investigating Russian cybercrimes committed against Ukraine and partner countries, the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) has reported.

"Prosecutor General Kostin met in Kyiv with colleagues from the U.S. Department of Justice Nathan Brooks and Tim Rank, as well as with Legal Adviser to the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine Jared Kimball and FBI Legal Attache Chris Geiger. We discussed strategies for investigating Russian cybercrimes committed against Ukraine and partner countries," the Prosecutor General's Office said on the Telegram channel on Monday.

As noted in the message with reference to the Prosecutor General's data, "the scale of Russia's cyber operations against Ukraine is steadily growing. There have been more than 800 cyberattack attempts on government agencies and services. Among them are energy infrastructure facilities that are constantly under the gun of the enemy." According to Kostin, the Russian Federation also conducts information operations in order to destabilize Ukrainian society and attacks telecommunications systems in order to deprive citizens of access to mobile communications and the Internet.

Kostin noted that an effective and comprehensive investigation of these crimes provides for the introduction of advanced methods and practices to bring those responsible to justice. He added that the experience and support of American colleagues in these matters would be very valuable. "We are determined to further strengthen our work in these areas and introduce innovative investigative methods to make cyberspace safe and effectively counteract any new threats," the Prosecutor General stressed.

In addition, we discussed strengthening cooperation in the field of intellectual property protection and combating organized crime in cyberspace.