Facts

13:44 18.03.2024

URCS volunteers of Zhytomyr region receive 51st evacuation train from Donetsk region

1 min read
URCS volunteers of Zhytomyr region receive 51st evacuation train from Donetsk region

Volunteers of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) of Zhytomyr region met the 51st evacuation train from Donetsk region.

"Volunteers of the Berdychiv city organization, together with the rapid response team of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society in Zhytomyr region, met the 51st evacuation train from Donetsk region... A total of 58 people arrived by train, including 14 children and four people with limited mobility," the URCS reported on Monday on Facebook.

433541510-817368300435042-6446474726762310072-n

The URCS noted that meeting evacuated people is always a difficult and well-coordinated work of volunteers, rescuers and police, since they need help not only during the meeting, but also in providing housing or temporary accommodation.

Volunteers handed over transit backpacks with essential items to the evacuated citizens.

Tags: #evacuation #urcs

MORE ABOUT

13:59 18.03.2024
URCS volunteers help transport to Czech Republic three of its citizens injured in road accident

URCS volunteers help transport to Czech Republic three of its citizens injured in road accident

13:27 16.03.2024
Five URCS emergency response teams helped to clean up aftermath of missile attacks on Odesa

Five URCS emergency response teams helped to clean up aftermath of missile attacks on Odesa

20:11 14.03.2024
Russian authorities block evacuation of civilians in Belgorod region - Ukrainian intelligence

Russian authorities block evacuation of civilians in Belgorod region - Ukrainian intelligence

10:53 13.03.2024
URCS volunteers working to eliminate consequences of Russian night attacks

URCS volunteers working to eliminate consequences of Russian night attacks

19:24 12.03.2024
In Chernivtsi, URCS, Emergency Service conducting drills to rescue people during floods

In Chernivtsi, URCS, Emergency Service conducting drills to rescue people during floods

19:22 12.03.2024
In Chernivtsi, URCS, Emergency Service conducting drills to rescue people during floods

In Chernivtsi, URCS, Emergency Service conducting drills to rescue people during floods

17:55 11.03.2024
URCS installs four mobile shelters in Orikhiv, Huliai-Pole

URCS installs four mobile shelters in Orikhiv, Huliai-Pole

12:17 11.03.2024
URCS volunteers meet evacuation trains arriving in Zhytomyr, Khmelnytsky regions

URCS volunteers meet evacuation trains arriving in Zhytomyr, Khmelnytsky regions

20:54 08.03.2024
Embassy: Some 59 Ukrainians evacuated, incl 15 children

Embassy: Some 59 Ukrainians evacuated, incl 15 children

17:45 08.03.2024
URCS launches mobile rehabilitation teams in long-distance communities

URCS launches mobile rehabilitation teams in long-distance communities

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy thanks EU for creating new fund to help Ukraine

Borrell on EUR 5 bln in military aid: We will continue to support Ukraine whatever it takes

Meeting of Council of EU FMs makes final decision on allocation of additional EUR 5 bln for military support to Ukraine

Cabinet approves Ukraine Facility plan

Russian troops carry out 14 missile, 75 air strikes per day, attack Ukraine with 27 suicide drones, 17 of them eliminated

LATEST

AFU General Staff: Russian Army carries out five missile, 55 air strikes over day

Zelenskyy thanks EU for creating new fund to help Ukraine

US Senator Graham: Putin isn’t legitimate president, I urge Biden administration to support inclusion of Russia into list of countries sponsoring terrorism

AFU General Staff: Aviation of Defense Forces inflicts nine strikes on enemy over day, rocket launchers hit one air defense system

National Association for Humanitarian Demining set up in Ukraine

Prosecutor General: More than 800 attempts of cyber attacks by Russia on state institutions, services recorded

Illia Yevlash appointed spokesperson of AFU Air Forces

Allocation of macro-financial assistance by US Congress to Ukraine is critically important – Zelenskyy at meeting with Graham

Ukraine sets up National Association for Humanitarian Demining

Borrell on EUR 5 bln in military aid: We will continue to support Ukraine whatever it takes

AD
Milk
AD
AD
AD
AD