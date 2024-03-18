URCS volunteers of Zhytomyr region receive 51st evacuation train from Donetsk region

Volunteers of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) of Zhytomyr region met the 51st evacuation train from Donetsk region.

"Volunteers of the Berdychiv city organization, together with the rapid response team of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society in Zhytomyr region, met the 51st evacuation train from Donetsk region... A total of 58 people arrived by train, including 14 children and four people with limited mobility," the URCS reported on Monday on Facebook.

The URCS noted that meeting evacuated people is always a difficult and well-coordinated work of volunteers, rescuers and police, since they need help not only during the meeting, but also in providing housing or temporary accommodation.

Volunteers handed over transit backpacks with essential items to the evacuated citizens.