Zelenskyy invites newly elected President of Indonesia to join Peace Summit

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a conversation with newly elected President of Indonesia Prabowo Subianto.

"I congratulated him on the victory in the elections and expressed hope for the continuation of mutually beneficial bilateral relations. In 2022, I presented the Peace Formula - a real path to a just peace - in Indonesia. Now we are preparing the inaugural peace summit, and Indonesia's participation in it is fundamentally important for us," Zelenskyy wrote on his Telegram channel on Monday.

The head of state added that he invited Indonesia to join the summit and implementing the points of the Ukrainian Peace Formula on food and nuclear security, as well as on the exchange of prisoners of war.