Facts

18:29 14.03.2024

Zelenskyy, in his talk with Scholz, tells of AFU’s needs in armored vehicles, artillery and air defense

2 min read
Zelenskyy, in his talk with Scholz, tells of AFU’s needs in armored vehicles, artillery and air defense

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a phone call with Federal Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz.

Zelenskyy thanked the head of the German government and the people of Germany for their continued comprehensive support for Ukraine, which was enshrined in the bilateral security agreement, Zelenskyy’s press service reported.

The leaders discussed further political, economic and defense cooperation between Ukraine and Germany.

Zelenskyy welcomed the approval by the European Commission of the draft Negotiating Framework on Ukraine's accession to the European Union.

"Ukraine has completed all four legislative steps set out by the European Commission in the Enlargement Package, which is the basis for the approval of the Negotiating Framework. Now it is up to the member states. The prompt reaction of our partners will demonstrate their commitment to Ukraine's accession to the EU," the President of Ukraine said.

The leaders also discussed the development of defense cooperation both at the level of states and at the level of defense companies. Special attention was paid to the issue of localization of defense production in Ukraine.

It is noted that the President also conveyed the priority needs of Ukrainian defenders in armored vehicles, artillery and air defense. He thanked Germany for joining the Czech Republic's efforts to purchase artillery rounds for our country.

In addition, the President of Ukraine and the German Chancellor also exchanged views on the outcomes of the conference in support of Ukraine held in Paris on February 26 and coordinated positions ahead of the Weimar Triangle leaders' meeting. On Friday, Olaf Scholz will meet with French President Emmanuel Macron and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk in Berlin.

The leaders also discussed the organization of the Ukraine Recovery Conference (URC-2024) in Berlin in June.

Tags: #scholz #zelenskyy

MORE ABOUT

10:40 15.03.2024
Zelenskyy holds meeting with employees of defense enterprise

Zelenskyy holds meeting with employees of defense enterprise

20:51 13.03.2024
Taurus missiles cannot be used without participation of German military; in case of Ukraine this is unacceptable – Scholz

Taurus missiles cannot be used without participation of German military; in case of Ukraine this is unacceptable – Scholz

09:28 13.03.2024
Zelenskyy: Long-range action of Ukrainian drones is real step closer to safety for everyone

Zelenskyy: Long-range action of Ukrainian drones is real step closer to safety for everyone

09:46 12.03.2024
Zelenskyy: We need to bring down Putin's sick fantasy that he has time to continue war

Zelenskyy: We need to bring down Putin's sick fantasy that he has time to continue war

16:16 11.03.2024
Zelenskyy expects to build three defense lines with length of 2,000 km

Zelenskyy expects to build three defense lines with length of 2,000 km

10:54 11.03.2024
Zelenskyy, Macron discuss planned meeting in Kyiv

Zelenskyy, Macron discuss planned meeting in Kyiv

10:12 11.03.2024
Zelenskyy: Church with people is Ukrainian chaplains, not mediation between someone who wants to live and someone who wants to destroy you

Zelenskyy: Church with people is Ukrainian chaplains, not mediation between someone who wants to live and someone who wants to destroy you

11:55 09.03.2024
Zelenskyy to Erdogan: We do not see Russian representatives at inaugural Peace Summit

Zelenskyy to Erdogan: We do not see Russian representatives at inaugural Peace Summit

19:44 08.03.2024
Zelenskyy holds meeting with Erdogan

Zelenskyy holds meeting with Erdogan

18:28 08.03.2024
Zelenskyy visits shipyards in Istanbul where corvettes for Ukrainian Navy being built

Zelenskyy visits shipyards in Istanbul where corvettes for Ukrainian Navy being built

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy holds meeting with employees of defense enterprise

Air defense eliminate 27 shaheds overnight – Air Force

Air defense eliminates 15 shaheds attacking Kyiv at night – city’s administration

Ukraine plans to resume sea ferry, container transportation in 2-3 weeks - deputy minister

There’re hits in Kharkiv suburb

LATEST

Air defense eliminate 27 shaheds overnight – Air Force

Air defense eliminates 15 shaheds attacking Kyiv at night – city’s administration

Death toll of Vinnytsia drone night attack grows to two – region’s head

Ukrainian aviation strikes four places of invaders’ concentration during day

Zelenskyy approves ARMA emblem and flag – decree

Ukraine plans to resume sea ferry, container transportation in 2-3 weeks - deputy minister

Russian authorities block evacuation of civilians in Belgorod region - Ukrainian intelligence

Freedom of Russia Legion, RVC, Siberian Battalion announce massive attack on Russian Armed Forces in Kursk, Belgorod regions

Russian army allegedly uses North Korean missiles at least three times to attack Kharkiv region

Ukraine plans to resume sea ferry, container transportation in 2-3 weeks - deputy minister

AD
Milk
AD
AD
AD
AD