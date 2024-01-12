Facts

14:10 12.01.2024

Two people killed amid enemy shelling in Kherson – Prokudin

1 min read
Two people killed amid enemy shelling in Kherson – Prokudin

Russian occupation troops shelled Kherson, killing two people, said Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Regional Military Administration.

According to Prokudin, "in the afternoon, the occupiers covered the streets of the city with artillery. A woman died at the place of arrival. A burnt body was also found in the car. The person's identity is being established. "Russia has once again confirmed that it is a terrorist country," he wrote.

"Sincere condolences to the families of the victims," the head of the Administration added.

Tags: #kherson

MORE ABOUT

20:20 09.01.2024
As result of shelling of Bilozersk community of Kherson region, spouse wounded – PGO

As result of shelling of Bilozersk community of Kherson region, spouse wounded – PGO

20:05 08.01.2024
Russian army shelling central part of Kherson – region’s head

Russian army shelling central part of Kherson – region’s head

19:46 04.01.2024
One man injured as result of enemy attack on Novoberyslav – regional authorities

One man injured as result of enemy attack on Novoberyslav – regional authorities

13:02 27.12.2023
URCS volunteers evacuate people from Kherson railway station subjected to Russian missile attack

URCS volunteers evacuate people from Kherson railway station subjected to Russian missile attack

10:28 22.12.2023
Nova Poshta branch in Kherson completely burned down because of Russian drone attack

Nova Poshta branch in Kherson completely burned down because of Russian drone attack

13:54 20.12.2023
Number of victims of evening shelling of Kherson increased to nine people – Military Administration

Number of victims of evening shelling of Kherson increased to nine people – Military Administration

13:41 20.12.2023
Warehouse of Kherson regional organization of Ukrainian Red Cross Society destroyed due to Russia’s shelling

Warehouse of Kherson regional organization of Ukrainian Red Cross Society destroyed due to Russia’s shelling

09:28 15.12.2023
One killed, three wounded in Kherson – city administration

One killed, three wounded in Kherson – city administration

19:17 14.12.2023
Occupation forces shell center of Kherson, civilian injured – city administration

Occupation forces shell center of Kherson, civilian injured – city administration

18:44 08.12.2023
About 26,000 copies of publications brought to Mykolaiv from Honchar Library of Kherson damaged by shelling

About 26,000 copies of publications brought to Mykolaiv from Honchar Library of Kherson damaged by shelling

AD

HOT NEWS

Budanov: Intensive use of UAVs makes it impossible to conduct both Russian and Ukrainian offensive operations

Budanov: We need more shells, artillery systems, incl. old systems no longer in use

Zelenskyy: Partners hand over to Ukraine ‘some long-range weapons’ that destroyed 26 helicopters, 12 Russia’s aircraft over day

British PM to visit Kyiv today

Ukraine will make every effort to create new European defense arsenal with partners in 2024

LATEST

Budanov: Intensive use of UAVs makes it impossible to conduct both Russian and Ukrainian offensive operations

Budanov: We see increase ammunition manufactured by Russia since late summer of 2023

Budanov: We need more shells, artillery systems, incl. old systems no longer in use

Zelenskyy: Partners hand over to Ukraine ‘some long-range weapons’ that destroyed 26 helicopters, 12 Russia’s aircraft over day

British PM to visit Kyiv today

Ukraine will make every effort to create new European defense arsenal with partners in 2024 – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: Over 70% of American aid to Ukraine remains in United States

Ukraine will make every effort to create new European defense arsenal with partners in 2024

Intl Tribunal for Russian crimes should be established within UN framework – Rinkevics

Cabinet withdraws draft law on mobilization

AD
AD
AD
AD