Two people killed amid enemy shelling in Kherson – Prokudin

Russian occupation troops shelled Kherson, killing two people, said Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Regional Military Administration.

According to Prokudin, "in the afternoon, the occupiers covered the streets of the city with artillery. A woman died at the place of arrival. A burnt body was also found in the car. The person's identity is being established. "Russia has once again confirmed that it is a terrorist country," he wrote.

"Sincere condolences to the families of the victims," the head of the Administration added.