09:15 12.01.2024

Zelenskyy: Over 70% of American aid to Ukraine remains in United States

More than 70% of the money allocated to Ukraine by the United States remained in the United States, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said at a press conference in Riga on Thursday.

"More than 70% remained in the United States. And the people who helped us know this. Weapons are not free, and U.S. enterprises received this money," he said.

Zelenskyy was asked about his attitude to the statement of one of the potential presidential candidates, Ron DeSantis, who admitted that American taxpayers' money was going to pensions for Ukrainians.

"DeSantis can change his position and give millions to our military. They and others like him refused to help our military with salaries and said that this is only a question for Ukraine," Zelenskyy noted.

"You can say that we defend democracy together, and then say that we cannot give money to the military, because we are a NATO country, we cannot support the war," he said.

"DeSantis is a young man and he apparently does not understand what it means to support pensioners during the war. When DeSantis is a pensioner and we win this war, I will help him with gratitude because the United States helped our pensioners," Zelenskyy added.

