20:50 11.01.2024

AFU General Staff: Four areas with enemy manpower, equipment, control center, ammunition depot hit during day

During the day, units of the Ukrainian missile forces hit two areas of concentration of occupiers' manpower and equipment, one control point and one ammunition depot, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported the situation at 18:00 on Thursday.

"Units of the missile forces defeated two areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, one control point and one ammunition depot of the enemy," the General Staff said in a Facebook message.

Also, during the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces attacked two areas of concentration of enemy personnel.

