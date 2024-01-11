Facts

12:53 11.01.2024

Ukraine's PM doesn't disclose any info on whistleblower; NACP head's statement is manipulation

Ukraine's PM doesn't disclose any info on whistleblower; NACP head's statement is manipulation

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal did not disclose any information about the whistleblower, Prime Minister's press secretary Olha Kuryshko said.

"The Prime Minister of Ukraine did not disclose any information about the whistleblower. In September, the government portal, under the Law of Ukraine On citizens' appeals, received an appeal from citizens-employees of the Commission for Regulation on Gambling and Lotteries about dissatisfaction with the work of the commission's head. This appeal was not a report of corruption offenses and did not contain any information about possible facts of corruption," Kuryshko told Interfax-Ukraine on Thursday.

According to her, in this regard, the appeal was considered and the Prime Minister's resolution was prepared by the Secretariat of the Cabinet of Ministers precisely as an appeal from citizens, which was reported to the applicants.

“We consider the statements of the National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) head that the prime minister allegedly disclosed information about the whistleblower to be another manipulation on the eve of the end of citizen Novikov's term of office," the press secretary said.

As reported, earlier NACP Head Oleksandr Novikov drew up a protocol against Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal for illegally disclosing information about the whistleblower, which became known to him in relation to the performance of his official duties. It was also noted that the NACP invited the prime minister to review the protocol on January 10, 2024, but he did not appear on time and did not report the reasons for his failure to appear, and therefore the department sent the protocol for consideration to the court.

