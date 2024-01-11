Zelenskyy arrives in Tallinn, meets with President Karis

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as well as Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, arrived in Tallinn, Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna said.

"It's a great honour to welcome good friends and allies Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Dmytro Kuleba in Tallinn. We give a strong message and confirmation to #Ukraine 🇺🇦 that #Estonia stands firmly by their side and together we will win this war," Tsahkna said on the X social network on Thursday in the morning.

Upon arrival, the head of the Ukrainian state met with the President of Estonia Alar Karis.

“Today is a very special day, as we greet Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Estonia. Our strong friendship is based on shared values, ideals we drive for are always democracy and freedom," Karis said on X.