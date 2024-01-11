Facts

11:17 11.01.2024

Zelenskyy arrives in Tallinn, meets with President Karis

1 min read

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as well as Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, arrived in Tallinn, Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna said.

"It's a great honour to welcome good friends and allies Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Dmytro Kuleba in Tallinn. We give a strong message and confirmation to #Ukraine 🇺🇦 that #Estonia stands firmly by their side and together we will win this war," Tsahkna said on the X social network on Thursday in the morning.

Upon arrival, the head of the Ukrainian state met with the President of Estonia Alar Karis.

“Today is a very special day, as we greet Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Estonia. Our strong friendship is based on shared values, ideals we drive for are always democracy and freedom," Karis said on X.

Tags: #estonia #zelenskyy

MORE ABOUT

18:34 10.01.2024
Russia will not withstand if we keep striking – Zelenskyy's speech for Lithuanian people

Russia will not withstand if we keep striking – Zelenskyy's speech for Lithuanian people

15:50 10.01.2024
Ukrainian, Lithuanian presidents' joint statement: There is 'no place for any kind of fatigue' in commitment to support Ukraine

Ukrainian, Lithuanian presidents' joint statement: There is 'no place for any kind of fatigue' in commitment to support Ukraine

15:17 10.01.2024
Zelenskyy: Air defense systems are what we lack most

Zelenskyy: Air defense systems are what we lack most

14:46 10.01.2024
Zelenskyy on Putin: He won't finish it until we all finish it together

Zelenskyy on Putin: He won't finish it until we all finish it together

14:35 10.01.2024
Zelenskyy: Ukraine must prove it’s capable of snatching just peace from Russia

Zelenskyy: Ukraine must prove it’s capable of snatching just peace from Russia

12:55 10.01.2024
Zelenskyy visiting Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia

Zelenskyy visiting Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia

18:47 09.01.2024
Ukrainian, Romanian Presidents discuss increase in volume of Ukrainian exports through joint border crossings to 4 mln tonnes

Ukrainian, Romanian Presidents discuss increase in volume of Ukrainian exports through joint border crossings to 4 mln tonnes

10:04 09.01.2024
Zelenskyy approves composition of delegation for negotiations on ‘security guarantees’ – order

Zelenskyy approves composition of delegation for negotiations on ‘security guarantees’ – order

20:55 08.01.2024
It’s known about four deaths from Russian missile strikes on Monday – Zelenskyy

It’s known about four deaths from Russian missile strikes on Monday – Zelenskyy

15:47 08.01.2024
Zelenskyy discusses with King of Bahrain bilateral cooperation, support for Ukrainian Peace Formula

Zelenskyy discusses with King of Bahrain bilateral cooperation, support for Ukrainian Peace Formula

AD

HOT NEWS

Israel extends residence permits for Ukrainians until end of 2024

GDP growth in 2023 highly likely to exceed 5% – NBU dpty governor

Defense forces destroy 830 occupiers over day

Number of casualties of missile attack on Kharkiv rises to 13 people, incl two foreigners

Head of Ukrainian mission to NATO Galibarenko on results of Council's extraordinary meeting: Allies understand assistance must be continuous

LATEST

Israel extends residence permits for Ukrainians until end of 2024

URCS, Culture Ministry sign Memo of Cooperation on mental health program 'How are you?'

Johnson denies his attitude to breakdown of Ukraine-Russia peace talks in spring 2022 – The Times

GDP growth in 2023 highly likely to exceed 5% – NBU dpty governor

Defense forces destroy 830 occupiers over day

Number of casualties of missile attack on Kharkiv rises to 13 people, incl two foreigners

Head of Ukrainian mission to NATO Galibarenko on results of Council's extraordinary meeting: Allies understand assistance must be continuous

Zelenskyy, Lithuanian PM discuss defense cooperation between states

Occupiers trying to advance in all directions, but all attacks repelled

Zelenskyy, Lithuanian parliamentarians discuss support for Ukraine's accession to NATO, Russia's responsibility for war crimes

AD
AD
AD
AD