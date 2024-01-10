EU ambassadors agree on 'partial negotiating mandate' on Ukraine Facility for 2024-2027

Today, EU member states' ambassadors approved a partial negotiating mandate on a proposal to set up a new single dedicated instrument to support Ukraine's recovery, reconstruction and modernization, while supporting its efforts to carry out reforms as part of its accession path to the EU.

The decision was made during a meeting of the ambassadors in Brussels on Wednesday, the press service of the European Council said.

"The Ukraine Facility would thus pool the EU's budget support to Ukraine into one single instrument, providing coherent, predictable as well as flexible support for the period 2024-2027 to Ukraine, adapted to the unprecedented challenges of supporting a country at war," it said.

According to the press release, the Council's partial negotiating mandate does not include budget-related issues, in particular the overall size of the instrument and the share of grants and loans, which will depend on the final outcome of the horizontal negotiations on the mid-term revision of the multiannual financial framework for 2021-2027.

"The EU is committed to providing unfaltering support to Ukraine as long as needed. The Ukraine Facility aims to grant consistent support for Ukraine to rebuild its country in the midst of the unprecedented challenges brought by Russia's war of aggression. At the same time the support would help Ukraine take forward the reforms and modernisation efforts needed for it to advance on its path towards future EU membership," Belgian Minister of Finance Vincent van Peteghem said, commenting on the decision.

The European Council also named tha main elements of the partial position. The partial negotiating mandate preserves the main building blocks of the Commission's proposal.

The first pillar is the Ukrainian government's preparation of a 'Ukraine Plan', setting out its intentions for the recovery, reconstruction and modernisation of the country and the reforms it plans to undertake as part of its EU accession process. Financial support in the form of grants and loans to the state of Ukraine would be provided based on the implementation of the Ukraine Plan, which will be underpinned by a set of conditions and a timeline for disbursements

The second pillar is that, under the Ukraine Investment Framework, the EU will provide support in the form of budgetary guarantees and a blend of grants and loans from public and private institutions. A Ukraine Guarantee would cover the risks of loans, guarantees, capital market instruments and other forms of funding supporting the objectives of the Facility.

The third, and the last, pillar is technical assistance and other supporting measures helping Ukraine align with EU laws and carrying out structural reforms on its path to future EU membership.

The European Council recalled that earlier the Commission has proposed a total budget of EUR 50 billion – EUR 17 billion in grants and EUR 33 billion in loans – for the Facility.

According to the press release, the partial position will serve as the Council's mandate for negotiations with the European Parliament.

"Once an agreement is reached, the regulation will need to be formally adopted by the Council and the European Parliament," it said.