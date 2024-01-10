Russia will not withstand if we keep striking – Zelenskyy's speech for Lithuanian people

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in his Wednesday speech to the public of Lithuania in Vilnius, has called on Europe for unity to fight against the Russian aggression.

"And I am confident, so will Russia. We cannot mark a specific day when this will happen, nor can we detail every aspect of how it will unfold. But we know it will happen. Our freedom will prevail – and there will be that day, the first day after this war. Our day," he said.

The head of state also noted that "the resilience of our warriors is also your resilience."

"And our Ukrainian sense that Russia will not withstand if we keep striking, also confirms our common rightness. The rightness of our shared historical choice – to be independent. To be in Europe. To be among equals and therefore, peaceful. This will happen. And to this end, we must do everything possible in maximum unity for as long as it takes to achieve our goal. There will be no more empire," he said.

"Those who instigated this aggression against Ukraine clearly envisioned how they wanted the first day after Ukraine to look. They dream of humiliating our nation. They kill without hesitation. They deported hundreds of thousands of our people, adults and children. They wanted to erase everything our culture stands on. They brutally torture our people – thousands held captive – simply to avenge Ukraine's existence. Such is the level of Russian evil," Zelenskyy said.

He also said that "if a catastrophic day – the day after Ukraine – ever came to pass, Russia would ensure it continued."

"There would be a day after Moldova. Then, a day after the Baltics. A day after Poland… A day after many others. Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan already hear Russia disparaging their independence. Moscow has no respect for the nations of the Caucasus and there is a clear Russian desire to manipulate all. And it is dangerous for everyone to stay silent, to stay aside or alone," the president said.

According to Zelenskyy, "any empire is built on the cornerstone of freedom's definitive defeat, and Moscow needs to subjugate our state for this very reason."

"It will be a new day of opportunity for Belarus – an opportunity Belarus deserves. A day of newfound strength for our entire Europe, which defending against Russian hybrid attacks is learning true unity… A unity that makes our continent a global defender of freedom. A unity, complete with Ukraine. With Ukraine in the European Union, with Ukraine in NATO, with Ukraine in peace. We all know the steps needed. We all know what we can lose and what we can gain," he said.