Ukrainian, Lithuanian presidents' joint statement: There is 'no place for any kind of fatigue' in commitment to support Ukraine

The Presidents of Ukraine and Lithuania, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Gintanas Nausėda, said there is "no place for any kind of fatigue" in the commitment to support Ukraine.

This is stated in the joint statement signed by Zelenskyy and Nausėda following Zelenskyy's visit to Vilnius.

"The presidents support launching consultations to establish security commitments and arrangements that would help Ukraine win this war as soon as possible, support its economic stability and reconstruction, resilience, reform agenda and advance its European and Euro-Atlantic aspirations," according to the text.

"Lithuania will continue providing military support to Ukraine responding to its urgent and long-term needs, including through the Lithuanian-led coalition for demining assistance to Ukraine, weapons and equipment supplies, training, and cooperation of defense industries, including joint ventures, localizing production in Ukraine, and promoting information exchange on respective defense-related research and development efforts," according to the statement.

Lithuania also confirmed its readiness to continue to provide humanitarian assistance and other support to Ukraine to ensure the sustainability of Ukraine's energy sector during the winter.

"The presidents stressed the importance of safe and viable alternative routes for Ukraine's exports, including the restoration and securing of the Black Sea corridor and the potential Baltic route following Russia's malicious withdrawal from the Black Sea Grain Initiative," according to the document.

The presidents reaffirmed their support to the ongoing ICC investigations, including against Vladimir Putin and Maria Lvova-Belova, and called for further investigations into the war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in Ukraine by Russia and its accomplice Belarus.

Lithuania and Ukraine, together with partners, will continue their intensive work to return all illegally abducted Ukrainian children to Ukraine. "Targeting Ukrainian children, deporting them to Russia and erasing their Ukrainian identity is an extremely serious international crime," the presidents said in the joint statement.

The presidents also condemned "condemned the accomplice role of Belarus in conducting this crime and called for the respective legal measures to be taken against the responsible Belarusian persons and entities."

"The decision by Lithuania to transfer the proceeds collected and confiscated for sanctions violations to the recovery and reconstruction of Ukraine is an important step forward and an example to follow," according to the statement.

Ukraine and Lithuania expect the adoption of a negotiating framework during negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU no later than March 2024 and the convening of an intergovernmental conference.

"Ukraine and Lithuania will continue their active cooperation to bring Ukraine closer to NATO membership in view of the upcoming Washington DC Summit. The Presidents reiterated that sustainable peace and security in Europe can only be ensured through Ukraine’s membership in the Alliance," the according to the statement.