Facts

20:56 09.01.2024

Dpty PM Fedorov: Ukraine contracts ShaBlia robotic turrets for first time

1 min read
Ukraine has contracted domestically produced robotic turrets for the first time, Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation and Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov said.

"We are technologically strengthening the army with Brave1 – the state has contracted ShaBlia robotic turrets for the first time," Fedorov said in his Telegram channel on Tuesday.

As Fedorov clarified, ShaBlia is a bulletproof automated system for machine guns that helps fighters remotely destroy the enemy. It is thanks to remote operation that the turret saves the life and health of machine gunners.

"ShaBlia is an innovation and an example of a weapon of modern warfare," the Deputy Prime Minister said. According to him, the development has moved from a start-up to a sustainable project, which is contracted by the government.

"Our task is to help create innovations so that they reach the battlefield faster, are used faster, we receive feedback and there are more of these innovations. We must seed startups and allow young entrepreneurs to create projects that change the situation on the battlefield. Technologies help save life for our soldiers and be effective," Fedorov said.

