Number of sanctioned Russian persons more than doubles in 2023 – statistics

The number of Russian persons on Western sanctions lists more than doubled in 2023, according to statistics from the X-Compliance system.

As of December 31, the UN, United States, EU, UK, Switzerland, Netherlands, Belgium, Latvia, Poland, the Czech Republic, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Singapore, Japan, China and Ukraine sanctions lists, monitored by X-Compliance analysts, directly named 33,714 persons involved, of which 18,483 were foreign persons and 15,231 Russian. A year ago, these figures were respectively 24,101, some 16,297 and 7,804.

Russia is represented on the lists by 8,410 individuals and 6,821 companies (a year ago - 4,832 and 2,972).

Among Russian companies included in the sanctions lists, 13.2% are engaged in wholesale trade, 9.7% in research and development, 7.3% in production of computers, electronics and optics, 5.2% in the provision of financial services, and 5.1% in software development.

According to the "50% rule," which is applied within the framework of the sanctions lists of OFAC (the USA), the European Union and the UK (HM Treasury), sanctions also apply to companies that are not directly named in these sanctions lists, but which those listed own by 50 percent or more. As of December 31, some 4,643 Russian companies were at risk of this rule being applied.