Facts

14:01 09.01.2024

Number of sanctioned Russian persons more than doubles in 2023 – statistics

2 min read
Number of sanctioned Russian persons more than doubles in 2023 – statistics

The number of Russian persons on Western sanctions lists more than doubled in 2023, according to statistics from the X-Compliance system.

As of December 31, the UN, United States, EU, UK, Switzerland, Netherlands, Belgium, Latvia, Poland, the Czech Republic, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Singapore, Japan, China and Ukraine sanctions lists, monitored by X-Compliance analysts, directly named 33,714 persons involved, of which 18,483 were foreign persons and 15,231 Russian. A year ago, these figures were respectively 24,101, some 16,297 and 7,804.

Russia is represented on the lists by 8,410 individuals and 6,821 companies (a year ago - 4,832 and 2,972).

Among Russian companies included in the sanctions lists, 13.2% are engaged in wholesale trade, 9.7% in research and development, 7.3% in production of computers, electronics and optics, 5.2% in the provision of financial services, and 5.1% in software development.

According to the "50% rule," which is applied within the framework of the sanctions lists of OFAC (the USA), the European Union and the UK (HM Treasury), sanctions also apply to companies that are not directly named in these sanctions lists, but which those listed own by 50 percent or more. As of December 31, some 4,643 Russian companies were at risk of this rule being applied.

Tags: #sanctions

MORE ABOUT

17:41 09.01.2024
According to BES materials, ten Russian entities involved in drones' production added to sanctions list

According to BES materials, ten Russian entities involved in drones' production added to sanctions list

20:43 08.01.2024
Architecture of pressure on Russia must be strengthened

Architecture of pressure on Russia must be strengthened

18:40 08.01.2024
European Commission working to prevent re-export of goods for production of weapons to Russia in circumvention of sanctions by thirds countries

European Commission working to prevent re-export of goods for production of weapons to Russia in circumvention of sanctions by thirds countries

12:18 23.12.2023
President approves two new packages of NSDC sanctions

President approves two new packages of NSDC sanctions

09:40 19.12.2023
Zelenskyy: EU 12th package of Russia-related sanctions to help reduce economic foundation of war

Zelenskyy: EU 12th package of Russia-related sanctions to help reduce economic foundation of war

21:34 18.12.2023
Kuleba thanks EU for adopting 12th package of sanctions against Russia

Kuleba thanks EU for adopting 12th package of sanctions against Russia

18:11 18.12.2023
EU introduces additional restrictions on transit of goods across Russian territory

EU introduces additional restrictions on transit of goods across Russian territory

17:49 18.12.2023
New EU sanctions impose prohibition on import of Russian diamonds, incl. those processed in third countries

New EU sanctions impose prohibition on import of Russian diamonds, incl. those processed in third countries

17:41 18.12.2023
European Council approves 12th package of sanctions against Russia

European Council approves 12th package of sanctions against Russia

17:41 18.12.2023
New EU sanctions introduce tighter compliance rules to support implementation of price cap for Russian oil

New EU sanctions introduce tighter compliance rules to support implementation of price cap for Russian oil

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy, Belgian PM discuss support for Ukraine's European integration during Belgian Presidency of Council of EU

Zaluzhny, Umerov, Shaptala visit Ukrainian defense positions near Kupyansk

Enemy UAVs attack House of Culture in Sumy region, info about victims being clarified – local authorities

Ukrainian, Polish Presidents discuss issues of cooperation in defense sector

Due to Russian aggression in Ukraine, 872 cultural heritage sites damaged – Culture Ministry

LATEST

Dpty PM Fedorov: Ukraine contracts ShaBlia robotic turrets for first time

Zelenskyy, Belgian PM discuss support for Ukraine's European integration during Belgian Presidency of Council of EU

DTEK restores power supply to 218,000 clients in Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk regions over past 24 hours

Zaluzhny, Umerov, Shaptala visit Ukrainian defense positions near Kupyansk

Enemy UAVs attack House of Culture in Sumy region, info about victims being clarified – local authorities

As result of shelling of Bilozersk community of Kherson region, spouse wounded – PGO

Defense committee recommends Verkhovna Rada to pass at second reading bill on improvement of military records, receiving combatant status

Two more bridges damaged due to Russian aggression put into operation in Kyiv region – authorities

Ukrainian, Polish Presidents discuss issues of cooperation in defense sector

USA, allies meet secretly with Ukraine on peace plan – Bloomberg

AD
AD
AD
AD