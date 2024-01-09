Facts

10:04 09.01.2024

Zelenskyy approves composition of delegation for negotiations on ‘security guarantees’ – order

Zelenskyy approves composition of delegation for negotiations on 'security guarantees' – order

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has approved an order on the delegation of Ukraine to participate in negotiations on the development of "security guarantees".

According to an order published on the President's website on Monday evening, the delegation to participate in negotiations on the development and preparation of bilateral and multilateral international agreements between Ukraine and other states on security guarantees for Ukraine will be headed by head of the President’s Office Andriy Yermak.

The delegation also includes Yermak's deputies Roman Mashovets and Ihor Zhovkva, representatives of the Department for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Ihor Baranetsky and Vitaliy Martyniuk.

In addition, it includes Ministers for Strategic Industries Oleksandr Kamyshin, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, his first deputy Oleksandr Pavliuk, Deputy Minister of Justice Iryna Mudra and Deputy Minister of Economy Ihor Fomenko.

The Foreign Ministry is represented in the delegation by Deputy Minister Mykola Tochytsky and Ambassador-at-Large Anton Korynevych.

The order mentions head of the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense Kyrylo Budanov, head of the Foreign Intelligence Service Oleksandr Lytvynenko, head of the SBU Vasyl Maliuk and the Department of International Defense Cooperation of the Ministry of Defense Henadiy Kovalenko.

Zelenskyy's order provides that Yermak, as the head of the delegation, in coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, can make changes to its composition and involve experts if necessary.

The head of state also approved directives for negotiations on "security guarantees." This part of the order is classified.

