After exchange of prisoners, scammers became more active, trying to make money from relatives of those remaining in captivity – Ombudsman

Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets reported on the increased activity of scammers who are trying to profit from relatives of Ukrainians remaining in Russian captivity.

"Be careful, scammers are using the extreme exchange of prisoners of war for their own profit. Accounts have appeared on social networks presenting themselves as defenders released from captivity and promising to provide information allegedly about those military personnel who were 'seen' in enemy captivity. After this, they begin to ask for money," Lubinets said in Telegram channel.

According to him, scammers can post photos and videos from "exchange of 230" or other similar events on their profiles. "Don't believe this! Do not send money under any circumstances! Scammers are hiding behind these pages and social network profiles," the commissioner said.

As reported, on January 3, the largest exchange of prisoners of war between Ukraine and Russia since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion in Ukraine took place; as part of it, some 230 Ukrainians were released.