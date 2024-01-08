Defense forces destroy 440 occupiers, 13 artillery systems over day – General Staff

Over the course of 24 hours, harrow forces destroyed 440 invaders, nine tanks, 14 armored vehicles, 13 artillery systems, two multiple launch rocket systems, one air defense system, 11 drones, one cruise missile, 20 units of vehicles and special equipment, the General Staff said enemy losses Ukrainian Armed Forces on Monday morning.

"The enemy's total combat losses from February 24, 2022 to August 8, 2024 amounted to approximately: personnel about 365,170 (440 more) people, tanks some 6,031 (nine more) units, armored combat vehicles some 11,194 (14 more) units, artillery systems some 8,666 (13 more) units, MLRS some 953 (two more) units, air defense systems some 638 (one more) units, aircraft some 329 units, helicopters some 324 units, operational-tactical level UAVs some 6,822 (11 more), cruise missiles some 1,787 (one more), ships and boats some 23 units, one submarine, automotive equipment and tank trucks some 11,542 (19 more) units, special equipment some 1,328 (one more)," AFU said.

The data is being clarified.