Facts

14:16 08.01.2024

Defense forces destroy 440 occupiers, 13 artillery systems over day – General Staff

1 min read
Defense forces destroy 440 occupiers, 13 artillery systems over day – General Staff

Over the course of 24 hours, harrow forces destroyed 440 invaders, nine tanks, 14 armored vehicles, 13 artillery systems, two multiple launch rocket systems, one air defense system, 11 drones, one cruise missile, 20 units of vehicles and special equipment, the General Staff said enemy losses Ukrainian Armed Forces on Monday morning.

"The enemy's total combat losses from February 24, 2022 to August 8, 2024 amounted to approximately: personnel about 365,170 (440 more) people, tanks some 6,031 (nine more) units, armored combat vehicles some 11,194 (14 more) units, artillery systems some 8,666 (13 more) units, MLRS some 953 (two more) units, air defense systems some 638 (one more) units, aircraft some 329 units, helicopters some 324 units, operational-tactical level UAVs some 6,822 (11 more), cruise missiles some 1,787 (one more), ships and boats some 23 units, one submarine, automotive equipment and tank trucks some 11,542 (19 more) units, special equipment some 1,328 (one more)," AFU said.

The data is being clarified.

Tags: #armed_forces #war

MORE ABOUT

20:43 08.01.2024
Architecture of pressure on Russia must be strengthened

Architecture of pressure on Russia must be strengthened

19:47 08.01.2024
There are two enemy ships each in Black, Azov Seas, with no Kalibr carriers onboard –AFU Navy

There are two enemy ships each in Black, Azov Seas, with no Kalibr carriers onboard –AFU Navy

17:35 08.01.2024
Info about 324 athletes killed in war published on Sport Angels website

Info about 324 athletes killed in war published on Sport Angels website

20:36 05.01.2024
To withstand this year means to withstand entire war

To withstand this year means to withstand entire war

16:08 05.01.2024
Fityo: Enemy starts active operations in Kupyansk axis in Oct, number of Russian soldiers in Khortytsia group's area of responsibility remains unchanged

Fityo: Enemy starts active operations in Kupyansk axis in Oct, number of Russian soldiers in Khortytsia group's area of responsibility remains unchanged

12:57 03.01.2024
Russia continues intensive offensive operations in Kupyansk and Bakhmut directions, regrouping in Lymanske – Syrsky

Russia continues intensive offensive operations in Kupyansk and Bakhmut directions, regrouping in Lymanske – Syrsky

11:25 03.01.2024
Russia trying to adapt to capabilities of Ukrainian air defense, so new supplies to Ukraine crucial – ISW

Russia trying to adapt to capabilities of Ukrainian air defense, so new supplies to Ukraine crucial – ISW

16:35 02.01.2024
Tarnavsky: Enemy reduces number of clashes, intensifies combat aviation operations in Tavria axis

Tarnavsky: Enemy reduces number of clashes, intensifies combat aviation operations in Tavria axis

14:02 27.12.2023
Tarnavsky doesn’t believe that situation at front reaches impasse: There’re precise logistical results

Tarnavsky doesn’t believe that situation at front reaches impasse: There’re precise logistical results

12:08 27.12.2023
Syrsky: Enemy intensively advancing in Kupyansk, Lymany, Siversk and Bakhmut directions – we’re strengthening defense

Syrsky: Enemy intensively advancing in Kupyansk, Lymany, Siversk and Bakhmut directions – we’re strengthening defense

AD

HOT NEWS

It’s known about four deaths from Russian missile strikes on Monday – Zelenskyy

Architecture of pressure on Russia must be strengthened

Interior Ministry: Search and rescue operations at sites of missile strikes in Pokrovsky district completed, five bodies identified, incl. a child

Russian army shelling central part of Kherson – region’s head

Ukrainian Defense Intelligence Agency receives 100 GB of secret data from Russian military-industrial complex

LATEST

It’s known about four deaths from Russian missile strikes on Monday – Zelenskyy

Canada, Sweden, Ukraine, UK initiate dispute settlement proceedings before ICAO against Iran on Flight PS752 case

Interior Ministry: Search and rescue operations at sites of missile strikes in Pokrovsky district completed, five bodies identified, incl. a child

Elementum Energy wind turbine in southern Ukraine destroyed as result of drone attack – company

More than 33,000 Ukrainian soldiers trained under Interflex program since 2022 – British Ministry of Defense

Russian army shelling central part of Kherson – region’s head

Ukrainian Defense Intelligence Agency receives 100 GB of secret data from Russian military-industrial complex

European Commission working to prevent re-export of goods for production of weapons to Russia in circumvention of sanctions by thirds countries

Russia damages more than 1,500 medical facilities in Ukraine, another 195 destroyed since start of war

EU condemns any foreign weapons supplies to Russia

AD
AD
AD
AD