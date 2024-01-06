Fourteen apartment buildings, 50 private homes damaged in Kyiv region in Russian missile attack on Jan 2

In Kyiv region, 14 apartment buildings and 50 private ones were damaged in a Russian missile attack on January 2, and work to restore the windows in them is ongoing, Head of Kyiv Regional Military Administration Ruslan Kravchenko has said.

"In Vyshneve this Sunday mass installation of windows to replace the broken ones will begin. As a result of the attack on January 2, 11 high-rise buildings there were damaged. The international fund Global Empowerment Mission will help install windows in all damaged buildings," the press service of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration quoted Kravchenko on its Telegram channel on Saturday.

Restoration work is also underway in other settlements of the region.

Kravchenko reported that "during the last attack in Kyiv region, 14 apartment buildings, 50 private buildings, more than 90 cars, two schools, a church, and warehouses were damaged. In general, damage was recorded in five districts."

According to him, in general, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, more than 28,000 objects have been destroyed and damaged in Kyiv region. Of these, 16,500 have already been restored.