Facts

19:24 06.01.2024

Fourteen apartment buildings, 50 private homes damaged in Kyiv region in Russian missile attack on Jan 2

1 min read
Fourteen apartment buildings, 50 private homes damaged in Kyiv region in Russian missile attack on Jan 2

In Kyiv region, 14 apartment buildings and 50 private ones were damaged in a Russian missile attack on January 2, and work to restore the windows in them is ongoing, Head of Kyiv Regional Military Administration Ruslan Kravchenko has said.

"In Vyshneve this Sunday mass installation of windows to replace the broken ones will begin. As a result of the attack on January 2, 11 high-rise buildings there were damaged. The international fund Global Empowerment Mission will help install windows in all damaged buildings," the press service of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration quoted Kravchenko on its Telegram channel on Saturday.

Restoration work is also underway in other settlements of the region.

Kravchenko reported that "during the last attack in Kyiv region, 14 apartment buildings, 50 private buildings, more than 90 cars, two schools, a church, and warehouses were damaged. In general, damage was recorded in five districts."

According to him, in general, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, more than 28,000 objects have been destroyed and damaged in Kyiv region. Of these, 16,500 have already been restored.

Tags: #kyiv_region #missile_attack

MORE ABOUT

14:40 04.01.2024
Missile attack on Kropyvnytsky damages Ukrenergo, regional power suppliers' facilities, fatalities, casualties reported – Ministry of Energy

Missile attack on Kropyvnytsky damages Ukrenergo, regional power suppliers' facilities, fatalities, casualties reported – Ministry of Energy

12:42 04.01.2024
One of victims of shelling of Kharkiv on Jan 2 died in hospital – prosecutor's office

One of victims of shelling of Kharkiv on Jan 2 died in hospital – prosecutor's office

09:36 04.01.2024
Bodies of two more victims found after Dec 29 missile attack in Kyiv; total death toll is 32 people

Bodies of two more victims found after Dec 29 missile attack in Kyiv; total death toll is 32 people

17:36 03.01.2024
Dec 29 missile attack on Kyiv kills 30 people; rescue work completed – Interior Ministry

Dec 29 missile attack on Kyiv kills 30 people; rescue work completed – Interior Ministry

10:42 03.01.2024
Death toll of rocket attack in Kyiv on Dec 29 rises to 30 – Military Administration

Death toll of rocket attack in Kyiv on Dec 29 rises to 30 – Military Administration

20:50 02.01.2024
Elimination of fires in Podilsky district of Kyiv continues – Emergency Service

Elimination of fires in Podilsky district of Kyiv continues – Emergency Service

20:35 02.01.2024
Power supply in Kyiv region fully restored

Power supply in Kyiv region fully restored

13:41 02.01.2024
Number of casualties as result of strikes in Kharkiv increases to 47 – prosecutor's office

Number of casualties as result of strikes in Kharkiv increases to 47 – prosecutor's office

13:18 02.01.2024
In Solomiansky district of Kyiv, number of casualties increases to 49 – Klitschko

In Solomiansky district of Kyiv, number of casualties increases to 49 – Klitschko

11:32 02.01.2024
Jan 2 missile attack kills four people, wounds at least 92 – Zelenskyy

Jan 2 missile attack kills four people, wounds at least 92 – Zelenskyy

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: West's decision to use frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine will be fair and legitimate

Introduction of new legal citizenship norms by Russia aimed at depriving abducted Ukrainian children of opportunity to return to homeland – Ukrainian Foreign Ministry

Ukrainian Air Force hits command post at Saky airfield in Crimea

Zelenskyy, Erdogan discuss Turkey's mediation in exchange of prisoners with Russia, return of deported children, release of Crimean Tatars held by Russia

To withstand this year means to withstand entire war

LATEST

Telethon lacks deep discussions on important issues, real front stories – Stefanchuk

Zelenskyy: West's decision to use frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine will be fair and legitimate

Denmark delays transfer of F-16 fighters to Ukraine – media

Norway transfers two F-16 aircraft to Denmark intended for training Ukrainian pilots

Introduction of new legal citizenship norms by Russia aimed at depriving abducted Ukrainian children of opportunity to return to homeland – Ukrainian Foreign Ministry

Ukrainian Air Force hits command post at Saky airfield in Crimea

Zelenskyy, Erdogan discuss Turkey's mediation in exchange of prisoners with Russia, return of deported children, release of Crimean Tatars held by Russia

Kuleba announces contacts with new Polish govt at all levels to solve existing problems

To withstand this year means to withstand entire war

PM: In future, students to be able to study at expense of govt orders, grants, preferential loans and under contracts

AD
AD
AD
AD