16:32 05.01.2024

Stefanchuk on mobilization bill: It has every prospect of going straight to voting hall as soon as it's ready at committee level

The bill on mobilization can be put to a vote in the plenary hall of the Verkhovna Rada immediately after its preparation in the Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence, Chairman of the Ukrainian Parliament Ruslan Stefanchuk has said.

"This will depend on the decision of the committee. I really hope that during the discussion the parties will find answers to all these questions, come to a reasonable solution, and as soon as the bill is ready at the committee level, I think it has every prospect of going straight to the hall," Stefanchuk said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

The chairman said the work on preparing the bill in the relevant committee is taking place behind closed doors, but the public will be notified of all major decisions.

"Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny and Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov and representatives of all factions and groups of the Verkhovna Rada, who discuss these issues at a professional level, are taking part. As far as I am informed, this discussion will last three to four days. In total, more than 160 issues. I really hope that this work will be effective, as a result of which decisions will be developed aimed at ensuring the victory of Ukraine," the head of the Verkhovna Rada said.

At that time, answering the question of how much the compromise version of the document could change compared to the one proposed by the government, he said he considered it appropriate to comment after this discussion took place in the committee.

"My word, as the chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, can significantly influence the resolution of these issues. And I really want the main one to be a clear and balanced position of the military, because it must be supported by the national budget and organizational issues. This must be a comprehensive work," Stefanchuk said.

As reported, (on December 25, 2023, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine submitted to the Verkhovna Rada bill No. 10378 On amendments to certain legislative acts of Ukraine to improve certain issues of mobilization, military registration and military service. Later, deputy head of the Servant of the People faction Yevhenia Kravchuk said this document will not be voted on in the version proposed by the government, and the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security will work out a compromise option.

