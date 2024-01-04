Facts

19:03 04.01.2024

Defense forces eliminate 780 invaders, 28 enemy artillery systems over day

The defense forces eliminated 780 invaders, 12 tanks, 21 armored vehicles, 28 artillery systems, two multiple rocket launchers, one air defense system, five drones, two cruise missiles, 38 units of cars and special equipment during the day, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine informs about the enemy's losses on Thursday morning.

"The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022 to January 4, 2024 approximately amount to: about 362,280 people of military personnel (plus 780) people, 6,002 tanks (plus 12) units, 11,128 armored combat vehicles (plus 21) units, 8,574 artillery systems (plus 28) units, 947 MLRS units (plus two), 630 units of air defense equipment (plus one) unit, 329 aircraft, 324 helicopters, 6,753 operational-tactical UAVs (plus five), 1,785 cruise missiles (plus two), 23 ships/boats, one submarines, 11,423 automotive equipment and tankers (plus 32), and 1,304 special equipment units (plus six)," the message says.

