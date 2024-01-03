Invaders’ losses amount to 680 military over day – General Staff

The defense forces eliminated 680 invaders, seven armored vehicles, 15 artillery systems, 36 UAVs, 40 units of cars and special equipment during the day, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Facebook on Wednesday morning.

"The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022 to January 3, 2024 approximately amount to: about 361,500 people of military personnel (plus 680) people, 5,990 tanks, 11,107 armored combat vehicles (plus seven), 8,546 artillery systems (plus 15), 945 MLRS systems, 629 air defense systems (plus three), 329 aircraft, 324 helicopters, 6,748 operational-tactical UAVs (plus 36), 1,783 cruise missiles (plus 73), 23 ships/boats, one submarine, 11,391 automotive equipment and tankers (plus 26), and 1,298 special equipment units (plus 14)," the message says.